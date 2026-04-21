MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ACR Poker Expands High Five Series with Launch of New "Highest Five" Tournament Tier

April 21, 2026 5:47 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - ACR Poker today announced the launch of "Highest Five," a new high-stakes tournament tier being introduced as part of the return of its High Five Tournament Series on April 19. The addition expands the operator's existing tournament lineup with a new set of premium buy-in events scheduled throughout the series.







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Running through April 23, the High Five Tournament Series will feature 50 events across multiple buy-in levels. With the introduction of Highest Five, ACR Poker is adding a new top-end tier to the series, with two high-stakes events scheduled each day.

According to the company, the new Highest Five format is designed to broaden the structure of the series while supporting a wider range of tournament offerings on the platform.

"The launch of Highest Five marks an expansion of our tournament schedule and reflects our continued focus on developing new formats for our players," said Phil Nagy, Chief Executive Officer of Winning Poker Network. "As part of the return of High Five, this new tier adds another level to the overall series and strengthens the event lineup this week."

The High Five Tournament Series begins Sunday, April 19, and includes a daily schedule of events across both higher and lower buy-in categories. The series also includes a Main Event on April 20 and themed tournament days during the week, including rebuy and add-on events and a dedicated PLO schedule.

ACR Poker said players participating in the series will also be able to earn leaderboard points tied to qualifying event entries during the week.

The High Five return comes as ACR Poker continues to develop its tournament offerings under the Winning Poker Network. The network says it has been operating since 2001, and the brand was relaunched as ACR Poker in 2023 following a broader website and software refresh.

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker is a flagship brand of the Winning Poker Network. The network says it has served online poker players since 2001 and relaunched the brand as ACR Poker in 2023 following updates to its website and software platform.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA