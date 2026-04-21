(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dryden Gold Establishes District-Scale Gold Footprint at Hyndman with 12 km Anomaly Corridor and Strategic Expansion April 21, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Dryden Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (" Dryden Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that recent exploration results have significantly expanded on its 2025 initial discovery and channel sampling at the Hyndman Property. This large unexplored property package is bisected by the Trans-Canada Highway and is emerging as a highly compelling, district-scale target defined by a continuous corridor of elevated gold-in-till anomalies (the " Corridor ") that closely track the interpreted Wabigoon deformation zone (the " Wdz "). Highlights: Robust 12 km by 2.5 km gold-in-till anomaly corridor unlocking a highly prospective district-scale opportunity with strong discovery potential (Figure 1). Successful initial drill program at Hyndman intersected gold mineralization in all six drill holes and demonstrates both grade and continuity within the system. (7.34 g/t gold over 0.50m in hole DHY-005 and 0.53 g/t gold over 7.80m in hole DHY-002 (Table 1)). The Corridor remains open along strike and the Company continues to expand its land position by staking an additional 12,000 hectares based on gold-in-till anomalies. A comprehensive exploration program and an aggressive 2026 drill program are being planned. Permitting is underway. Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "The discovery at Hyndman is a strong validation of our extremely talented geological team and their scientific exploration model. What is most remarkable is that, while this property is literally right on the Trans-Canada Highway, it has never been owned or explored by a mining company. What has historically been impassable dense Canadian bush is now totally accessible with gravel roads and clear-cut logging. With the announcement of our recent financing, we will scale our field work at Hyndman as we continue to make high-grade gold discoveries in the Gold Rock Camp." Maura Kolb, President, also stated, "Our initial drilling has confirmed the presence of gold mineralization within a much broader system, giving us confidence that we are vectoring into a large fertile gold environment with strong discovery potential. Importantly, drilling and channel sampling programs have begun to validate the discovery with mineralization occurring proximal to key structural and lithological contacts. The strategic expansion of our land position strengthens our ability to systematically advance this emerging district-scale opportunity." Successful Maiden Drill Program The initial six-hole drill program at Hyndman was targeting an intrusion-related deposit model and tested two areas on the granodiorite intrusion located centrally on the Hyndman project (Figure 2). The program strategically evaluated a cross-section through the core of the intrusion with four holes (Figure 3) complemented by two additional holes targeting its southern extent. This has delivered a well-rounded first pass assessment of this highly prospective system.





Figure 1: Hyndman Property with Gold-in-till results displaying the 12 km anomaly corridor, newly acquired land and drill collar locations. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Upcoming Exploration Plans

The Company is currently advancing the permitting at Hyndman in preparation for an aggressive drill program this fall. The integration of geochemical, geological and structural datasets are rapidly refining priority drill targets with several untested zones identified along strike and at depth. Planned summer field activities include detailed geological mapping and rock sampling, tighter-spaced gold-in-till sampling over priority target areas, completion of initial sampling grids across newly staked ground, and selective heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) sampling. The Company is currently evaluating expanding the geology team and third-party consultants to execute at Hyndman while maintaining its focus at the Gold Rock Camp.





Figure 2: Hyndman Property Geological Model in 3-D with gold-in-till anomaly corridor. Click the link to access in Mining Hub. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Structural and Geological Controls

The distribution of anomalous gold-in-till samples demonstrates a strong spatial relationship in the core of the Wabigoon deformation zone where structural complexity and favorable lithologies converge. Multiple high-tenor anomalies, including numerous samples exceeding 50 ppb Au, form a coherent northwest- trend over 12 km in length and 2.5 km in width, indicating potential for strong bedrock mineralization. These clusters of elevated gold values are concentrated along interpreted splays and flexures within the Wdz suggesting multiple potential fluid pathways and traps. Early-stage prospecting and channel sampling results have also returned encouraging high-grade gold values reinforcing the interpretation that the anomalous till signature reflects a nearby bedrock source. This anomalous Corridor is further supported by coincident geological features, including felsic to intermediate intrusions, the presence of coincident porphyry/intrusive phases and structurally prepared host rocks which together reinforces the prospects for an intrusion-related gold system. The scale, strength and continuity of these geochemical and geological indicators position Hyndman as a high priority for systematic development in the Company's regional exploration model. Table 1: All Drill Results from Maiden Hyndman Drill Program

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Southeastern end of granodiorite DHY-001

65.00 66.55 1.55 0.78 DHY-001

112.50 128.90 16.40 0.04 DHY-001

155.00 156.50 1.50 0.12 Central contact with mafic volcanics, gabbro and granodiorite DHY-002

52.90 60.70 7.80 0.53

including 52.90 55.05 2.15 1.53 DHY-002

64.00 76.00 12.00 0.19 Central Granodiorite DHY-003

55.10 60.00 4.90 0.12

including 55.10 56.30 1.20 0.28 Central Granodiorite DHY-004

28.50 29.50 1.00 0.14 DHY-004

128.30 130.30 2.00 0.11 DHY-004

193.00 195.00 2.00 0.22 DHY-004

215.17 216.08 0.91 1.87 Central granodiorite, gabbro and mafic contact DHY-005

29.90 30.40 0.50 7.34 DHY-005

67.00 73.00 6.00 0.05 DHY-005

91.00 98.00 7.00 0.10 DHY-005

116.52 118.00 1.48 0.15 DHY-005

133.00 135.00 2.00 0.11 DHY-005

207.43 215.00 7.57 0.08 Southeastern end of granodiorite DHY-006

92.00 93.00 1.00 0.21 DHY-006

119.60 120.70 1.10 0.11 DHY-006

287.00 290.07 3.07 0.17 DHY-006

296.75 299.55 2.80 0.59 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Follow the link for information on the previously reported gold-in-till results.







Figure 3: Hyndman Maiden Drill Program in 3-D. Click the link to view in Mining Hub.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. and its consultants within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden or Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" DRY "), on the OTCQX marketplace (" DRYGF ") and on the FSE (" X7W "). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website .

CONTACT INFORMATION Trey Wasser, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: 940-368-8337

Ashley Robinson

Director of Corporate Communications

Email: ...

Phone: 604-764-7493 Maura Kolb, M.Sc. P. Geo., President

Email: ...

Social: Linktree

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.







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Source: Dryden Gold Corp.