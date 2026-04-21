(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2026 Results April 21, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Sequans Communications Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in cellular IoT solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Conference Call Details

Date:

Time:

Dial in: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Link

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here.

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Sequans investor relations:

David Hanover/Rob Kelly, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), +1 212.682.6300, ...

Sequans media relations:

Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600, ...







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Source: Sequans Communications