MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness Signs Second Franchise Agreement for the City of Ottawa, Ontario

April 21, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness (" Heal ") brand has signed a franchise agreement for the City of Ottawa, marking the second franchisee signed for the region and further advancing the brand's strategic growth across Canada. Heal is a quick-service restaurant (" QSR ") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.







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"We are excited to deepen our presence in Ottawa once again with the signing of our second franchise agreement for Heal," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Heal continues to build momentum, expanding its development pipeline through a steady cadence of new franchise agreements and strategic real estate signings nationwide. We're excited to bring our fresh, feel-good menu to this vibrant community once again-joining our other beloved Ottawa brands, Pirho Fresh Greek Grill, Yolks Breakfast, and Via Cibo Italian Street Food-as we continue advancing our mission to build Canada's leading portfolio of emerging food brands."







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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. With 37 locations now open and more than 171 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."

" We are just getting started ", said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.







Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.