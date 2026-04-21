Russian Composer's Legacy Honored With Musical Evening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A musical evening dedicated to the creative legacy of one of the most outstanding composers, pianists, and conductors of the 20th century, Sergei Rachmaninoff, has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

Selected masterpieces of the great composer's vocal and piano music were performed by international competition laureates, vocalist Kanan Rahmanzade and pianist Ali Huseynli.

The evening's program was enriched by an insightful lecture from Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Alyona Inyakina. She highlighted the scale of Rachmaninoff's personality and his invaluable contribution to world music.

The scholar emphasized the uniqueness of the composer's musical language, remarkably attentive to the human soul, filled with subtle emotions and deep lyricism. During the height of modernism, Rachmaninoff remained faithful to melody and genuine emotional expression.

The broad, flowing breath of his melodies elevates the human spirit, giving it a sense of flight, opening vast horizons, and immersing listeners in a world woven from pure feeling and subtle inner movements.

The audience expressed their appreciation with enthusiastic applause, praising the performers' thoughtful interpretation, refined emotional depth, and professionalism.

The magic of Rachmaninoff's music touched everyone that evening, filling the space with a special atmosphere and leaving a warm, deeply personal resonance in every heart.

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943) was a great Russian composer, pianist, and conductor whose style united the romantic traditions of the 19th century with a deep national originality.

His creative legacy includes more than 80 works, among them romances, concertos, symphonies, preludes, études, and operas.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pianists of his time, he also left a lasting mark through his virtuosic performances and interpretations of his own works, which continue to inspire musicians and audiences around the world.