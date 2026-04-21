Man Detonates Grenade In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Five Police Officers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that today, April 21, at 6:30 a.m., the police received an anonymous report about a man's erratic behavior in the village of Mykolaivka, Synelnykove district. It was reported that a resident was heavily intoxicated and claimed to have two grenades in his possession.

Police officers from the Synelnykove District Police Department arrived at the scene and began negotiations with the man.

"During the conversation, he stated that he had turned on the gas supply in the building, thereby creating a real threat of explosion and danger to the lives of people in neighboring houses. To prevent further escalation and eliminate the threat to civilians, the police began to detain him. In response, the man threw two explosive devices at the officers. One of them failed to detonate, while the other exploded," the police reported.

Five police officers were injured in the explosion. All of them sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity and were hospitalized; they are receiving the necessary medical care. Among the injured are members of the rapid response team and the 3rd Police Precinct of the Synelnykove District Police Department.

Despite their injuries, the police officers detained a local born in 1991.

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During an inspection of the explosion site, fragments of grenades and their fuses were seized.

Currently, an investigative team, bomb disposal experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established, and the issue of legal classification is being determined.

As reported by Ukrinform, a week ago in the Bolhrad district of the Odesa region, a man threw an explosive devic into the yard of his fellow villagers.

Photo: National Police