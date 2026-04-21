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The Global High Performance Polyamides (HPPA) Market 2026-2032 - PA 11 & 12 Dominate HPPA Market, Accounting For 48.6% Of Global Consumption In 2025


2026-04-21 06:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads with rapid industrial expansion, while automotive applications drive major demand. Electrical and electronics show fastest growth.

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Polyamides (HPPA) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global High Performance Polyamides (HPPA) market is set to achieve significant milestones, reaching US$2.6 billion by 2025 with a robust growth forecast through 2032. These advanced engineering polymers meet the demands of applications that require high thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical performance. As more industries adopt these materials over conventional polyamides, their dimensional stability and durability are proving critical across automotive systems, electronic components, and industrial machinery.

Market analysts project that by 2032, the HPPA market volume will climb to 313 thousand metric tons, with a value projected at US$3.5 billion, reflecting a 4.3% CAGR in value over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. The adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry, especially in electric vehicles, will notably drive this growth, accompanied by expanding applications in electronics where high-temperature resistance and dimensional stability are crucial.

Prominent players in the market include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, EMS-CHEMIE AG, and others, who consistently innovate to meet the evolving demands of various sectors.

Impact of Geopolitical Developments

Recent geopolitical tensions involve uncertainties for the HPPA sector. Variations in crude oil prices and changes in petrochemical feedstocks due to these tensions could impact market dynamics, considering the production reliance on specific intermediates and derivatives. Although the exact implications for the 2026 market are yet undetermined, continuous monitoring of energy markets and trade flows is vital.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region leads in HPPA consumption, possessing a 52.9% market share in 2025. This dominance is due to strong automotive and electronics manufacturing industries in China and other emerging economies, predicting a 4.7% CAGR by 2032. Europe and the United States follow, where market growth aligns with technological advancements and material replacements in established industries.

Market Analysis by Polyamide Type and Sector

PA 11 & 12 are principal polyamide types, seeing extensive use in automotive fuel systems and pneumatic tubing. Meanwhile, Polyphthalamide (PPA), known for superior heat resistance, supports high-temperature automotive applications. PA 9T is anticipated to grow fastest, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors.

By end-use sector, Automotive & Transportation dominates the market with a revenue forecast of US$1.4 billion by 2032. The segment's growth is fueled by the demand for heat-resistant polymers in electric vehicle components. Electrical & Electronics emerges as the fastest-growing end-use sector, supporting the demand for miniaturization and high-temperature applications.

Report Scope and Key Metrics:

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Measurement Units: Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$
  • Global Segmentation: The United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 440
Forecast Period 2025-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3%
Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

  • Arkema Group
  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Chongqing Wote Zhicheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
  • EMS-CHEMIE AG
  • Envalior GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangmen Dezhongtai (DZT) Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Kingfa Sci.&Tech. Co., Ltd.
  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Shandong Dongchen New Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Syensqo SA
  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.
  • Ube Industries, Ltd.
  • Zhejiang NHU Special Material Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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  • High Performance Polyamides (HPPA) Market
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