Location Analytics Market Report 2026: Industry To Quadruple In Size During 2026-2035, Reaching Over $100 Billion

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Analytics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Location, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global location analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 25.92 billion in the current year to USD 100.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period, till 2035.



In the current surge of information, data has become an essential asset for business growth and enhancing customer experiences. Location-based analytics has emerged as a valuable tool that transforms geographical data into a guide for improved decision-making. This process involves analyzing and interpreting data tied to specific locations to extract actionable insights and inform decision-making. It merges geographic information with business data to discover patterns and trends that can streamline operations and enhance strategic planning across various sectors. Recently, the increasing demand for geospatial data, analytical tools, and data integration has propelled growth in the location analytics market. Consequently, the market is on the verge of a significant transformation with the rising adoption of global positioning system (GPS) technologies in vehicles, smartphones, and other mobile devices.

Furthermore, advancements in technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are significantly expanding the scope of location analysis applications. Notably, the influence of IoT on enhancing location analytics is crucial, as it facilitates real-time data gathering from interconnected devices, boosting accuracy, predictive abilities, and actionable insights across industries. Similarly, the effect of big data on geographic insights is revolutionary, allowing businesses to process extensive amounts of spatial data and identify trends and patterns. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the location analytics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Location Analytics Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the global location analytics market is segmented into solution and service. According to our estimates, currently, the solutions segment captures the majority of the market share and this trend is unlikely to change in future. The increasing incorporation of software solutions with artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and big data platforms that enhances analytical capabilities. As a result, software solutions offer a diverse range of geospatial analysis, mapping, real-time tracking, and predictive analytics that can be customized to fit the specific requirements of various industries.

However, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The intricate nature of location intelligence technologies necessitates specialized services for system integration, scaling, and maintenance. Therefore, the rising trend of outsourcing services, particularly among small and medium enterprises, is fueling the demand for these services.

Market Share by Type of Location

Based on type of location, the global location analytics market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. According to our estimates, currently, the outdoor segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors for live monitoring. However, the indoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing necessity for accurate location-based services in enclosed spaces such as shopping centers, hospitals, airports, and manufacturing plants.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the global location analytics market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, the cloud deployment segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily attributed to its scalability and flexibility that enables businesses to adjust resources according to their needs. However, the on-premises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that it meets the specific high-security needs and regulatory requirements of industries such as finance, healthcare, and government that handle sensitive data.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the global location analytics market is segmented into customer experience management, emergency response management, remote location analytics, sales & marketing optimization, supply chain planning & optimization, and others. According to our estimates, currently, sales and marketing optimization captures the majority of the market share. This application is vital for businesses because it facilitates revenue growth, improves customer engagement, and enhances campaign effectiveness.

However, the remote location analytics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Remote location analytics enables organizations to track the precise location and condition of assets, vehicles, or equipment from a distance in real time. As a result, sectors such as transportation, logistics, and manufacturing are adopting these solutions to enhance operational efficiency and minimize asset losses.

Market Share by Type of Vertical

Based on type of vertical, the global location analytics market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, tourism and hospitality, transportation, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the retail sector captures the majority of the market share. This leading position is expected to persist, as retailers increasingly adopt location-based insights to improve operations and engage customers more effectively.

However, the transportation sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This rise is largely due to the distinct advantages that solutions offer in areas such as route optimization, real-time fleet tracking, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and facilitating last-minute deliveries.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the location analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This continuous growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and IoT devices, which are significant uses of location analytics, generating new opportunities for organizations to leverage analytics for insights.

Additionally, the swift urbanization and smart city initiatives in China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations are driving market expansion, as these solutions are essential for urban planning, traffic management, and infrastructure development.

Location Analytics Market: Research Coverage

The report on the location analytics market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the location analytics market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of component, [B] type of location, [C] type of deployment, [D] type of application, [E] type of vertical, and [F] geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the location analytics market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the location analytics market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B] company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the location analytics industry.

Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the location analytics domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players.

Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the location analytics market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including [A] year of initiative, [B] type of initiative, [C] geographical distribution and [D] most active players.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the location analytics market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the location analytics market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in location analytics market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes