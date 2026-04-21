Stanislaus County Deploys Ten Beam Global EV ARCTM Systems To Support County Fleet Electrification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced the deployment of ten EV ARCTM off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems and an ARC MobilityTM trailer for Stanislaus County, California. The systems will be deployed to support charging for the County's EV fleet.The EV ARCTM systems provide rapidly deployable EV charging infrastructure without the need for construction, trenching, or utility grid connection. Each unit generates and stores its own electricity, delivering reliable, renewable energy for fleet operations while reducing emissions and protecting against grid outages. The ARC MobilityTM trailer further enhances flexibility by enabling Stanislaus County to move the EV ARCTM systems quickly and efficiently in the event their charging needs change or there is an emergency situation, such as an earthquake or a wild fire, which requires rapidly deployed energy infrastructure in a new location.The systems were purchased using Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Program funds administered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Stanislaus County utilized Beam Global's Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract to streamline procurement.“We applaud Stanislaus County for choosing to 'Drive on Sunshine' while providing robust, sustainable and affordable clean energy for their fleet vehicles,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“State and county governments continue to electrify their fleets saving money on gasoline and diesel at a time where oil cost volatility is being reflected at the gas pump. Beam Global's renewably energized EV charging infrastructure solutions provide electricity for charging EVs at zero unit cost for the energy, ensuring that whatever happens at the pump or to utility rates, our customers will never pay more to charge their fleet vehicles.”By deploying EV ARCTM systems and the ARC MobilityTM trailer, Stanislaus County will be able to charge its fleet vehicles using clean, renewable energy generated on-site, improving operational efficiency while avoiding utility costs, construction delays, and grid dependency associated with traditional EV charging infrastructure.For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit BeamForAll or contact ....Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit,, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

...

Media Contact

Lisa Potok

+1 858-327-9123

...