KBR Forms Strategic Alliance With Tagup To Accelerate AI-Powered Global Defense Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions division entered a strategic alliance with AI-driven defense tech company Tagup to accelerate the delivery of advanced AI solutions across U.S. military operations, modernizing readiness and using digital tools for analyzing data that provides outputs for decisions in seconds. The collaboration strengthens KBR's long-standing technology-powered support for the Department of War by integrating Tagup's Manifest® platform into KBR's global logistics mission sets. Initial deployments of Manifest® for U.S. ground equipment operations are expected to dramatically reduce planning time and increase maintenance throughput.

Manifest is an AI-powered decision engine that combines human expertise with Tagup's Generative Reinforcement LearningTM technology to simulate and optimize logistics operations. The platform enhances KBR's ability to help customers optimize constrained resources, anticipate disruption and improve readiness outcomes with greater speed and precision. Manifest also features a conversational AI interface that allows sustainment teams to rapidly evaluate logistics tradeoffs, model uncertainty and select executable courses of action within real world constraints. Manifest simulates millions of logistics scenarios and recommends optimal plans in seconds. This decision intelligence improves operational visibility and enables teams to shift from manual planning to anticipatory, outcomes driven sustainment.

“Our customers operate in environments where conditions change quickly and the cost of delay is high,” said KBR Readiness and Sustainment President Doug Hill.“Partnering with Tagup allows KBR to incorporate cutting-edge decision intelligence directly into our sustainment workflows. This accelerates mission impact for the Marines, the Army and other defense organizations that depend on us to keep operations executable and forces ready. It also strengthens our competitive position, helping us drive growth, win more of the programs we pursue and deliver greater value across existing programs while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Tagup CEO Jon Garrity added,“Sustainment at KBR's scale generates enormous decision volume: thousands of competing resource trade-offs, every day, across global theaters. Manifest gives KBR the ability to turn that complexity into a quantitative advantage by continuously modeling the logistics environment, evaluating courses of action against real constraints and surfacing the decisions that protect readiness before problems compound.”

The collaboration reflects KBR's continued commitment to combining world-class operational excellence with next-generation technology to deliver measurable mission outcomes at scale with Speed to Mission ImpactSM. KBR has decades of experience sustaining forces across every branch of the U.S. military, and the company combines a proven global logistics network, a rapidly deployable workforce, and expertise in complex, austere and contested environments, with a track record of leading digital transformation for customers. By integrating modern decision intelligence into this foundation, KBR enhances the value of existing programs, strengthens proposal competitiveness, and drives durable growth through improved operational efficiency and margin performance. This alliance further strengthens KBR's capacity to help defense customers maintain readiness, anticipate disruption and execute missions with speed and confidence.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

About Tagup

Tagup is a defense technology company founded at MIT that is delivering logistics decision advantage with next-generation AI. The company's platform, Manifest, is an AI-powered multidimensional logistics decision engine that simulates and optimizes logistics courses of action under constraints and uncertainty, delivering a decisive operational advantage in contested and degraded environments. A trusted partner of the U.S. military, Tagup supports logistics operations across supply, maintenance and mobilization, including active deployments with aviation and medical logistics units. For more information on Tagup's AI-powered logistics solutions or to request a demo of Manifest, visit or email ....

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's delivery of AI defense solutions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

...



Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

...