India-US Defence Ties, Indo-Pacific Stability In Focus As Army Chief Begins Hawaii Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 21 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with the Commanding General of United States Army Pacific, General Ronald P Clark and senior officials in Honolulu with discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

As he arrived at the US military base in Hawaii, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter and also undertook an aerial tour of the Oahu Island.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P Clark Commanding General US Army Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. COAS also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

Earlier this month, India and the US reaffirmed their strategic defence partnership during high-level talks between their chiefs of their air forces which focused on interoperability, training and regional deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

US Air Force Chief of Staff General Kenneth Wilsbach hosted Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh for an official counterpart visit on April 8.

Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and later held meetings with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon, according to an official statement.

During the discussions, senior US Air Force leaders emphasised the importance Washington places on its defence partnership with India, describing it as central to ensuring a“free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

Wilsbach praised India's leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners and stressed that expanding such cooperation would be key to enhancing regional deterrence.

“It was an honour to host Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this important counterpart visit,” Wilsbach said.“Throughout his day at the Pentagon, we had great discussions focused on modernization efforts, future training opportunities and our shared commitment to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The talks also covered India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft, with the US Air Force highlighting its commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can“seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery.”

Wilsbach further underscored the US Air Force's readiness to support Indian Air Force modernisation efforts, pointing to the mutual benefits of deeper defence industrial collaboration.

The Pentagon meetings were followed by staff-level talks that addressed a range of operational areas, including the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, the Air National Guard's Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and full-spectrum MQ-9 operations.

Singh said such engagements were critical for advancing joint capabilities between the two air forces.

“Opportunities like this are crucial for building our joint interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between our air forces,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also travelled to Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, where he was briefed on the North American Aerospace Defense Command mission, including aerospace and maritime warning for North America. He also visited Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where he attended briefings at the US Air Force Warfare Center and undertook a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX Eagle II.