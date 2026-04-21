Oberoi Realty's FY26 Unit Sales Drop 25 Pc, Q4 Bookings Surge

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Oberoi Realty has reported a 24.86 per cent decline in the number of units sold in FY26, even as the company posted a sharp rise in quarterly bookings driven by strong demand for premium housing.

The Mumbai-based developer said the total number of units booked during the financial year fell to 698 units, compared to 929 units in FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

The total carpet area booked during the year also declined by 10.61 per cent to 11,47,557 square feet, it added in its filing.

Despite the annual dip in volumes, the company recorded a modest 3.14 per cent year-on-year increase in booking value, which stood at Rs 5,447 crore for FY26.

The data suggested that demand remained skewed towards high-value properties, even as the number of transactions declined.

In contrast, the fourth quarter of FY26 delivered a strong performance. Gross bookings nearly doubled to Rs 1,673 crore -- marking a 96.13 per cent increase from Rs 853 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

The number of units booked during the quarter rose significantly to 229 units from 78 units a year ago.

The carpet area booked in Q4 FY26 surged 160.37 per cent year-on-year to 3,57,552 square feet, as per the filing.

Sequentially as well, the company saw strong momentum, with booking value rising 100.11 per cent quarter-on-quarter and units booked increasing by 76.15 per cent.

The booked carpet area grew 92.17 per cent over the previous quarter, the real estate developer said in its filing.

The shares of the company were trading Rs 32.60 or 1.92 per cent during last leg trading session. In last five days, the shares were up by Rs 21.1 or 1.24 per cent.

However, the gain pronounced on higher timeframe as it delivered Rs 315.2 or 22.33 per cent in last one month.

Oberoi Realty, led by Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi, has over four decades of experience in the real estate sector, continues to focus on high-end residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality developments.