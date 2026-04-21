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RAKEZ spotlights practical pathways to building scalable businesses through structured operations
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 21 April 2026: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted a focused session to explore one of the most common challenges faced by growing businesses, the over-reliance on founders and the need for structured systems to support sustainable growth.
The event, titled “From Chaos to Control: How to Organise Your Business When Everything Lives in Your Head,” brought together entrepreneurs, SME owners, and decision-makers at Compass Coworking Centre for a practical discussion on how to transition from reactive, founder-led operations to structured, process-driven businesses.
Led by Customer Experience and Business Excellence Specialist Mahmoud Garad and Berdia Qamarauli, CEO of Centigen Technologies, the session unpacked the operational bottlenecks that often limit growth. Speakers highlighted how many businesses struggle not due to a lack of demand, but because critical knowledge, decisions, and processes remain concentrated with the founder. This dependency can slow down operations, create inefficiencies, and make it difficult for businesses to scale sustainably.
Through real-world examples, the session highlighted how simple steps such as documenting key processes and assigning clear ownership can significantly improve operational consistency and team independence. Attendees were introduced to a practical framework centred on defining what needs to be done, how it should be done, and who is responsible, enabling teams to operate with greater clarity and accountability.
The discussion further emphasised that building scalable operations does not require complex tools or major investment, but starts with capturing existing knowledge and structuring it into simple, repeatable workflows. This approach allows businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve service delivery, and create more predictable outcomes, while enabling founders to step back from day-to-day decision-making and focus on strategic growth.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our focus is on enabling businesses to operate with clarity, agility, and confidence at every stage of their journey. We continuously enhance our offerings and initiatives to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools, knowledge, and environment to build strong foundations and scale sustainably. Sessions like this are part of that direction, helping businesses translate practical insights into everyday operations.”
The session forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to bring relevant, real-world perspectives to its business community, creating opportunities for industry exerts and SMEs to exchange ideas, gain practical knowledge, and strengthen the way they operate in an increasingly dynamic environment.
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The event, titled “From Chaos to Control: How to Organise Your Business When Everything Lives in Your Head,” brought together entrepreneurs, SME owners, and decision-makers at Compass Coworking Centre for a practical discussion on how to transition from reactive, founder-led operations to structured, process-driven businesses.
Led by Customer Experience and Business Excellence Specialist Mahmoud Garad and Berdia Qamarauli, CEO of Centigen Technologies, the session unpacked the operational bottlenecks that often limit growth. Speakers highlighted how many businesses struggle not due to a lack of demand, but because critical knowledge, decisions, and processes remain concentrated with the founder. This dependency can slow down operations, create inefficiencies, and make it difficult for businesses to scale sustainably.
Through real-world examples, the session highlighted how simple steps such as documenting key processes and assigning clear ownership can significantly improve operational consistency and team independence. Attendees were introduced to a practical framework centred on defining what needs to be done, how it should be done, and who is responsible, enabling teams to operate with greater clarity and accountability.
The discussion further emphasised that building scalable operations does not require complex tools or major investment, but starts with capturing existing knowledge and structuring it into simple, repeatable workflows. This approach allows businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve service delivery, and create more predictable outcomes, while enabling founders to step back from day-to-day decision-making and focus on strategic growth.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our focus is on enabling businesses to operate with clarity, agility, and confidence at every stage of their journey. We continuously enhance our offerings and initiatives to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools, knowledge, and environment to build strong foundations and scale sustainably. Sessions like this are part of that direction, helping businesses translate practical insights into everyday operations.”
The session forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to bring relevant, real-world perspectives to its business community, creating opportunities for industry exerts and SMEs to exchange ideas, gain practical knowledge, and strengthen the way they operate in an increasingly dynamic environment.
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