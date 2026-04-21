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NASA to Work with Federal Firms in Review of Missing, Deceased Scientists

NASA to Work with Federal Firms in Review of Missing, Deceased Scientists


2026-04-21 05:48:05
(MENAFN) NASA has announced that it will coordinate with relevant federal agencies in an ongoing review involving the deaths and disappearances of 11 US scientists connected to nuclear and space research.

In a statement shared on the platform X, NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said the agency is cooperating with authorities and emphasized that, at present, there is no indication of a national security threat related to the cases. She also noted that NASA remains committed to transparency and will release further information when possible.

The review follows earlier remarks from White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the cases collectively to determine whether any connections exist. She stated that all relevant agencies are involved and that the investigation aims to identify possible patterns or links, adding that “no stone will be unturned.”

According to available information, at least 11 scientists working primarily in space and nuclear-related fields have died or gone missing since 2023. Some of these cases have occurred under unclear or potentially suspicious circumstances, prompting increased attention from federal authorities.

Officials have not yet released conclusions, and investigations remain ongoing as multiple agencies continue to review the incidents.

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