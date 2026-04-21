Europe Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: Highlights Trends By End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics And Consumer Demographics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The social commerce market in Europe is set to continue its significant growth trajectory, with expectations to expand by 8.9% annually, reaching a projected value of USD 1.34 trillion by 2026. This expansion is fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% experienced during 2022-2025, and a forecasted CAGR of 7.8% for 2026-2031. By 2031, the sector is expected to grow from USD 1.23 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 1.95 trillion. Key Trends and Drivers Move Checkout Inside the Content Stream

Europe is transitioning social platforms from simple referral tools to transaction channels. Recent expansions by TikTok Shop to countries such as Spain, France, and Germany highlight this shift. Retailers face pressure to minimize the distance between discovery and purchase, enhancing conversion rates, particularly in categories like beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Platforms aim to retain users in-app longer to capture a larger share of the shopping journey. This trend will not spread evenly, with some markets adopting hybrid paths where social content drives users to retailer or marketplace sites. Live Shopping and Short Video as Routine Selling Layers

Live shopping and short-form videos are becoming regular parts of commerce operations, exemplified by TikTok's practices in the UK and ABOUT YOU's live events in Germany. The functional appeal lies in product demonstration, consumer interaction, and streamlined decision-making. This model is particularly effective in driving sales in segments like beauty, apparel, and lifestyle, and is anticipated to evolve towards regular, thematic programming rather than occasional campaigns. Integrating Creator Commerce into Retail Operations

The shift from influencer campaigns to structured creator-led commerce is evident, with TikTok Shop's affiliate programs and strategic creator partnerships shaping the market. Retailers must develop scalable models for continual engagement, employing creators as a staple in their selling infrastructure. Expect models to evolve, combining content production, affiliate incentives, and live hosting to optimise creator commerce, requiring disciplined management of creators and measurable performance metrics. Elevate Compliance and Trust Standards

Regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping social commerce in Europe, enforcing compliance and trust standards to manage issues like illegal goods and misleading advertising. Stricter compliance will likely foster an environment conducive to mainstream adoption by ensuring more predictable standards for both buyers and sellers, potentially slowing the growth of non-compliant merchants. Competitive Landscape Competition in Europe's social commerce market is intensifying, driven by platforms with native checkout and live-video capabilities. Regulation by entities like the European Commission will be pivotal in determining market dynamics, particularly focusing on consumer protection and compliance standards. Current State of the Market Although the social commerce market in Europe is competitive, it remains varied across different regions. The UK leads in terms of established presence, while markets like France, Germany, and Italy are actively expanding their footprint with TikTok Shop's entrance. Key Players and New Entrants TikTok Shop is a transformative entrant, driving change with strategic partnerships across Europe. Zalando's acquisition of ABOUT YOU and TikTok's logistics partnerships signal this new competitive landscape includes logistics and fulfillment capabilities alongside consumer-facing platforms. Report Insights This report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of the European social commerce sector, highlighting opportunities and risks across various retail categories. With over 50 KPIs, the report provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics, segmentation, and consumer behavior, supporting strategic decision-making. It reveals critical market segments by retail categories, consumer demographics, location, and platform type. Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Gain foresight into market strategies and innovations driving the social commerce industry.

Comprehensive Market Dynamics Understanding: Explore emerging trends and opportunities in the European social commerce market.

Diverse KPIs for Accurate Market Understanding: Utilize value and volume KPIs for precise market insights.

Access detailed reports featuring extensive regional and country-level data analysis to support strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape Insight: Analyze key players and market structures within Europe's social commerce sector. Develop Strategies for Market Share Gain: Identify growth categories and craft targeted strategies tailored to Europe's social commerce market. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1136 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.34 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.95 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Europe

Companies Featured



Facebook

Instagram

Shopify Austria

Refurbed

wikifolio

kyddo

snooopit

Kazidomi

My Social Book

myShopi

Lokkal

Earnieland

Unisport

My SkatePro

Flauntin

Apprl

StyleDoubler

Swappie

Rue du Commerce

Smiirl

Sephora

mobile

Zalando

idealo

Tomigo

Broombids

Popdeem

Irish Brands

Bantoa

GreenApes

Comehome

eBay

Orderchamp

Productpine

Brainly

Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

Vkontakte

Youla

Shoppilot

Playtomic

21Buttons

Moodyo

YouTube

SHEIN

ImmoScout24

Inyova

LOOKK

Depop

AGORA Company Shop

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European Social Commerce Market

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