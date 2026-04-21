Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MENA Social Commerce Market Databook 2026-2031: Highlights Trends By End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics And Consumer Demographics


2026-04-21 05:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the burgeoning social commerce sector, focusing on key market segments poised for growth from 2022 to 2031. Delve into pivotal insights across various crucial components that shape this dynamic industry.

Ecommerce & Social Commerce Market Growth Projections by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

The report forecasts significant expansion across multiple retail product categories within the social commerce industry:

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel and Hospitality

Market Segmentation by Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Device Utilization Trends, 2022-2031

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Geographical Insights & Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border
  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Payment Method Insights, 2022-2031

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payments
  • Cash

Platform Diversification in Social Commerce

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographic & Behavioral Forecast, 2025

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

The report offers market share insights for key players by 2025, providing a competitive edge.

Reasons to Invest in This Report:

  • Strategic Insights: Understand innovative strategies by key players to capture market share.
  • Market Dynamics in MENA: Uncover emerging opportunities and trends, bolstered by over 50 key performance indicators.
  • Benchmarking with 440 tables and 570 charts for regional and country-level analysis to inform strategic decisions.
  • Competitive Analysis: Snapshot of competitive landscape and market share of key players in MENA.
  • Market Share Strategies: Develop targeted strategies to identify growth segments and mitigate risks unique to the MENA market.
  • Consumer Behavior Insight: Enhanced return on investment through a nuanced understanding of evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics within the social commerce sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 710
Forecast Period 2026-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.37 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.84 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6%
Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • MENA Social Commerce Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN21042026004107003653ID1111009762



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search