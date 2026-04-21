Educational Furniture Market Report, 2026 Edition - Rising Enrollment Rates Propel Market Growth Online Distribution Channels To Dominate Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Furniture Market: 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global educational furniture market, valued at US$5.33 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$7.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid increase in student enrollments, disposable incomes, government support for educational infrastructure, and the emergence of new educational institutions drive the market's growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented based on material, product, application, and distribution channel. Material types include wood, plastic, metal, and others. Wood, favored for durability and aesthetics, holds a significant market share, while metal is expected to grow swiftly due to its strength and modern design appeal. Seating furniture leads product segments, driven by a preference for ergonomic designs that support prolonged study sessions. Applications encompass classrooms, libraries, and labs, with classrooms dominating the market due to their critical role in shaping learning experiences. Offline distribution, through physical stores and showrooms, presently dominates, but online channels are gaining traction due to digitalization trends.

Regionally, North America leads the market, focusing on integrating teaching methods with advanced technologies. The Asia Pacific region, notably China and India, shows dynamic growth due to urbanization, increasing educational investments, and adaptive furniture solutions catering to diverse needs and learning environments.

Market Dynamics

Growth drivers include rising enrollment rates, increased investments in education, and expanding numbers of schools necessitating substantial furniture supplies. In contrast, challenges such as high upfront costs and competitive pressures from cheaper imports pose hurdles for market expansion. Emerging trends like smart education furniture, ergonomic designs, and sustainability aim to overcome these challenges. These innovations encourage active learning environments and facilitate technology integration within furniture design, yielding growth opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward

The pandemic altered educational dynamics-prompting a shift to remote and hybrid learning models-temporarily affecting traditional classroom furniture demand. However, it increased the need for adaptive, technology-ready furniture supportive of flexible learning setups, boosting demand for ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks, and hygiene-focused designs.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented, with many players operating at global and regional levels. Key companies like Steelcase Inc., MillerKnoll, Inc., and Vitra International AG focus on innovation, distribution expansion, and exclusive product launches to remain competitive. Additionally, niche players are pushing for eco-friendly and customized solutions to cater to specific regional demands. Artcobell's patent on its NXT MOV chair exemplifies the trend towards innovative furniture designs that promote student engagement.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Educational Furniture: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Educational Furniture

2.1.2 Benefits of Educational Furniture

2.2 Educational Furniture Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Educational Furniture Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Educational Furniture Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Educational Furniture Market by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Other Materials)

3.1.4 Global Educational Furniture Market by Product (Seating Furniture, Storage Units, Lab Furniture, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Educational Furniture Market by Application (Classroom, Library & Labs, and Other Applications)

3.1.6 Global Educational Furniture Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

3.1.7 Global Educational Furniture Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America)

3.2 Global Educational Furniture Market: Material Analysis

3.2.1 Global Educational Furniture Market by Material: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Wood Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Plastic Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Metal Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Materials Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.3 Global Educational Furniture Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Educational Furniture Market by Product: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Seating Furniture Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Storage Units Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Lab Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Others Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.4 Global Educational Furniture Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Educational Furniture Market by Application: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Educational Classroom Furniture Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Educational Library and Labs Furniture Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Other Applications Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.5 Global Educational Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5.1 Global Educational Furniture Market by Distribution Channel: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Offline Educational Furniture Market by Value

3.5.3 Global Online Educational Furniture Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Educational Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Educational Furniture Market by Region (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

4.1.4 The US Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2 Europe Educational Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Educational Furniture Market by Region (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of the Europe)

4.2.4 Germany Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2.5 France Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2.6 UK Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2.7 Italy Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of Europe Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Educational Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Educational Furniture Market by Region (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia Pacific)

4.3.4 China Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3.5 Japan Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3.6 India Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3.7 South Korea Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Europe Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.4 Middle East and Africa Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Middle East and Africa Educational Furniture Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Educational Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Educational Furniture Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Latin America Educational Furniture Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Educational Furniture Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Educational Furniture Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Enrollment Rates In Schools And Universities

6.1.2 Increase In Disposable Income

6.1.3 Government Initiatives

6.1.4 Upsurge In Number Of Schools

6.1.5 Increasing Emphasis Of Educational Institutions On Aesthetic Appeal and School Branding

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Upfront Costs

6.2.2 Fluctuations In Prices Of Wood

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Smart Education Furniture

6.3.2 Growing Popularity Of Ergonomic Furniture

6.3.3 Increasing Focus On Sustainability

6.3.4 Active Learning Environments

6.3.5 Customized Furniture

6.3.6 Evolution Of Educational Practices

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Educational Furniture Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Educational Furniture Market Players: Product Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Steelcase Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 MillerKnoll, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Vitra International AG

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 Falcon

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

8.5 VS America, Inc.

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 KI

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategy

8.7 OfficeLine

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 British Thornton

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategies

8.9 Virco Mfg. Corporation

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.10 Fleetwood Group, Inc. (Fleetwood Furniture)

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 Hertz Furniture

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Metalliform Holdings Limited

8.12.1 Business Overview

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