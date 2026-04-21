Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Expecting Baby Number 2: Share Pregnancy Problems & The Solution

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to become parents for the second time.

The couple made the happy announcement of their second pregnancy through a YouTube video. In the clip, Puja was seen sharing glimpses of this exciting phase of their lives.

On Tuesday, Puja also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a milestone moment with the netizens when she realized she was pregnant. She shared her precious reaction on seeing a positive pregnancy test, and what followed thereafter.

The emotional video further went on to provide a peek into some of the first few days of her pregnancy.

We could also see her flaunting her cute little baby bump in front of the mirror.

Giving a humorous twist to her post, Puja captioned it,“Pregnancy problems and the solution (sic).”

Wishing the parents to be on their new journey ahead, actress Mouni Roy penned in the comment section, "Heartiest congratulations", followed by two red heart emojis.

Others also flooded the comment section with "Congratulations" and red heart emojis.

One of the Insta users wrote,“best news ever".

Another one shared,“your son is going to be the cutest big brother.”

Talking about their YouTube vlog, along with expressing their excitement about their new journey, the couple also shared a realistic take on parenting. Puja and Kunal went on to talk about the challenges of raising a child while expecting another baby.

They shared how they plan to raise two kids, along with how they are preparing their home to welcome the new member.

For those who do not know, Puja and Kunal first embraced parenthood back in October 2020 as they welcomed their baby boy.

Sharing the experience with their YouTube family, the couple referred to it as“a blessing.”