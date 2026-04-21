'India And South Korea To Move Forward As Steadfast Partners In Building Future Together'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Highlighting the "endless" possibilities between South Korea and India, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that the two nations will move forward as "steadfast partners" in building each other's future together.

President Lee stated that he is "deeply moved" by the life of President Droupadi Murmu, who has overcome social constraints and personal difficulties and has remained dedicated to the community and marginalised.

As he wrapped up his three-day State Visit to India, Lee Jae Myung also expressed gratitude to President Murmu and people of India for the warm hospitality extended to him.

"Yesterday evening, I attended a dinner hosted by Indian President Draupadi Murmu. I was deeply moved by the life of the President, who has overcome social constraints and personal difficulties and has been dedicated to the community and the marginalized. I could also feel that the confidence India demonstrates today stems from the President's courage and vision," the South Korean President shared in a post on X.

"The possibilities between the Republic of Korea and India are endless. Now, we will move forward as steadfast partners in building each other's future together, beyond politics and economics. I once again express my deep gratitude for the warm hospitality of President Murmu and the people of India. Thank you!," he added.

President Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of President Lee at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries.

President Murmu expressed happiness as India and South Korea have set an ambitious agenda for bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

"President Droupadi Murmu received President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. She was happy to note that both sides have set an ambitious agenda for bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including trade, infrastructure, digital cooperation, small and medium enterprises, education, research, culture, and people-to-people ties," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, discussing ways to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"PM Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae Myung held productive and wide-ranging talks in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed the overall progress in the India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, AI, energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Both leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. In a special gesture, President Lee also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, a reflection of our shared focus on sustainability," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Following the talks, PM Modi and President Lee witnessed exchange of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and frameworks in the field of economy, trade, shipbuilding and maritime sector, digital sector, critical and emerging technologies, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

"These outcomes will inject more vitality into our bilateral partnership and create new opportunities for our people and industry," the MEA stated.

Lee Jae Myung and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Prior to his visit to Raj Ghat, the South Korean President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed President Lee Jae Myung upon his arrival.