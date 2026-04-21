AI-Driven Marketing To Redefine Customer Acquisition For UAE Businesses Says ROSA Esolutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, April 2026 – Artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses in the UAE attract customers, generate leads and communicate with their audiences, according to ROSA eSolutions, a Toronto-headquartered digital marketing firm with a presence in Dubai.

ROSA says the shift is accelerating as businesses look for more measurable, efficient and adaptive ways to compete in a digital environment increasingly defined by automation, data and real-time decision-making.

The growing business case for AI is becoming harder to ignore. According to a new study in the UAE, 77% of surveyed respondents said their organisations had already achieved significant operational productivity improvements using AI, while advertising and marketing ranked among the top functions seeing AI-driven gains, cited by 33% of respondents.

ROSA eSolutions says this shift is changing marketing at a practical level. AI-generated video is making content production faster and more scalable. Automated customer acquisition systems are helping businesses streamline lead generation and follow-up. Personalised advertising, powered by data and audience signals, is allowing brands to reach more relevant prospects with greater precision.

For small and medium-sized businesses in particular, these capabilities can help reduce wasted spend and improve marketing efficiency without requiring large teams or complex legacy systems.

“AI is redefining customer acquisition in very practical terms,” said Robert Shakir, Senior Marketing Consultant at ROSA eSolutions.“It is changing how businesses create content, identify and convert leads, personalise communication, and measure performance. For many UAE businesses, especially SMEs, AI is creating access to more cost-effective and scalable marketing systems that can deliver stronger outcomes with greater speed and accountability.”

According to Shakir, the real change is not simply that more tasks are being automated. It is that marketing is becoming more intelligent, more responsive and more performance-led. Instead of relying on broad campaigns and delayed reporting cycles, businesses are increasingly able to adjust messaging, creative and targeting in near real time based on audience behaviour and conversion signals.

This is one of the areas where ROSA says it is seeing the strongest demand in the UAE market. The company has been expanding its AI-led capabilities across areas such as SEO intelligence, audience modelling, predictive analytics, content performance optimisation, and real-time insights to support organisations looking to build stronger digital visibility and more effective customer acquisition systems.

The company has also gained market recognition in Dubai. ROSA eSolutions has been listed among top digital marketing agencies in Dubai in recent SEMrush agency rankings and has publicly highlighted its recognition among the city's top 10 agencies.

“As AI adoption accelerates, the real opportunity is in applying it in a way that is commercially relevant,” added Shakir.“The businesses that will benefit most will be those that use AI to build smarter acquisition systems, stronger digital credibility and more consistent long-term performance.”

With UAE businesses continuing to invest in digital transformation and performance accountability, ROSA eSolutions believes AI-led marketing will increasingly move from competitive advantage to business necessity. The firms that adapt early, the company says, will be better positioned to improve customer acquisition, communicate more effectively with stakeholders, and compete in a faster-moving digital market.

About ROSA eSolutions:

ROSA eSolutions is a Toronto-based digital marketing firm specializing in AI-driven SEO, organic growth strategies, and data-led digital performance solutions. With a regional presence in the UAE, the company supports organizations across the Middle East in building scalable, intelligent, and results-focused digital ecosystems.