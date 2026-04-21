Go Rentals Named Official Luxury Car Provider For 2026 HITS Equestrian Show Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, an elite provider of automotive rental vehicles and high-touch mobility services, today announced it has been named the Official Luxury Car Provider for the 2026 HITS Equestrian Show Series.

From pre-arrival planning through the final day of competition, Go Rentals will deliver seamless, white-glove transportation for competitors, trainers, owners, sponsors, and VIP guests across all five circuits of the HITS show series, working closely with show management to ensure every member of the equestrian community arrives in style and comfort. Vehicles are delivered directly to showgrounds, nearby residences, airports, and partner locations, with all logistics managed by Go Rentals' dedicated CarciergeTM service team.

The partnership covers the following 2026 event circuits:



HITS Ocala Winter Circuit: Ocala, Florida--January through March

HITS Del Mar Series: Del Mar, California--Spring through Fall

HITS Hudson Valley: Saugerties, New York--May through September

HITS Chicago Series: Wayne, Illinois--Summer

HITS Culpeper Series: Culpeper, Virginia--Seasonal competitions throughout the year HITS Vermont Series: Manchester, VT-July through August 9th



“Our relationship with the equestrian community is one of the longest and most meaningful in our company's history,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals.“For many years, we've had the privilege of supporting the community, and we are especially proud of our long-standing partnership with HITS. Through this newest collaboration, we elevate the experience around these incredible events and ensure that every journey, from arrival to the final round, is as exceptional as the competition itself.”

“Go Rentals is a partner I trust both professionally and personally, and that distinction matters. In my role as Chief Customer Officer at HITS, overseeing circuits from Ocala to Del Mar to Hudson Valley, they consistently show up with the same care and precision our riders bring to the ring,” said Joe Norick, Chief Customer Officer, HITS LLC., and an Executive Vice President at Alliant Private Client.“They understand this community, anticipate our needs, and deliver a seamless experience at every event. As Executive Vice President of Alliant Private Client, I see the same standard when clients are navigating a claim. Go Rentals matches them into comparable or upgraded vehicles with ease, reducing stress at a difficult moment. That blend of high-touch service, quality fleet, and genuine relationships is rare, and it's why I recommend Go Rentals and rely on them myself.”

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is a concierge mobility brand focused on delivering personalized, high-touch experiences at every stage of the journey. Serving customers nationwide, Go Rentals pairs a carefully curated fleet with white-glove service to ensure seamless transitions and peace of mind - particularly when precision, timing, and trust matter most.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Tiffany Allegretti

PR Manager

...