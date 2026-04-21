AKVA Group ASA: New Land Based Contract Signed With Laxey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) hereby announce that a contract has been awarded from Laxey EHF (“Laxey”) for the design and delivery of a smolt facility at Westman Islands, Iceland. The smolt facility will be developed in three phases and will, when fully completed, provide a production capacity of 15 million smolt per year at 100 grams to support Laxey's post-smolt and grow-out production. The contract awarded covers all three phases and has a total value of approximately MEUR 28. The realization of the contract and AKVA's delivery is subject to Laxey obtaining the necessary financing. This condition is expected to be met during Q2 2026. Dated: 21 April 2026

AKVA group ASA Web: CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: ...





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: ...

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This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 21 April 2026 at 11:05 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.