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RAMSAY SANTE : Half-Year Financial Report As At End Of December 2025 Disposal


2026-04-21 05:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Paris, April 21, 2026


RAMSAY SANTE

Half-year Financial Report as at end of December 2025 disposal

This document is available on RAMSAY SANTE Internet site:

About Ramsay Santé
Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).
As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

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Investors and Analysts Relations Press Relations
Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon
Tel. + 33 (0)1 87 86 21 52 Tel. + 33 (0)1 87 86 22 11
... ...

Attachment

  • Half-year Financial Report at the end of December 2025 disposal

MENAFN21042026004107003653ID1111009687



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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