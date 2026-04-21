Neinor Homes announces an orderly leadership transition with the appointment of Jordi Argemí as CEO from 2027



Borja García-Egotxeaga will step down as CEO at the end of 2026 and will remain linked to the company as Senior Advisor following the transition period

Jordi Argemí , current Deputy CEO and CFO, has been responsible for the company's growth and success in recent years, ensuring full strategic continuity

Additionally, it has been agreed to appoint Jordi Argemí as Co-CEO and will assume the role of CEO from 1 January 2027 Neinor has consolidated its position as Spain's leading residential platform and enters this new phase from a position of strength to continue growing under its equity efficient strategy

Madrid, 21 April 2026 – The Board of Directors of Neinor Homes (“Neinor”) has today approved an orderly succession plan under which the current CEO, Borja García-Egotxeaga, will step down at the end of 2026, after eight years leading the company.

During this period, Neinor has consistently delivered on its business plans, even in particularly challenging environments marked by the pandemic, rising inflation and the resulting increase in interest rates. This has been achieved despite a significant tightening of financial conditions, as well as a complex geopolitical backdrop stemming from the war in Ukraine. This performance has enabled the company to consolidate its leadership in the Spanish residential sector and is well positioned to navigate the current market environment.

As part of this transition process, Jordi Argemí, current Deputy CEO and CFO, has been appointed Co-CEO and will assume the role of CEO from 1 January 2027, ensuring a smooth transition and full continuity in the execution of the company's strategy. The aforementioned actions will be carried out through the corresponding corporate process.

Following completion of the transition period, Borja García-Egotxeaga will remain linked to Neinor as Senior Advisor, supporting the company in this new phase and ensuring an orderly transition and continued strategic execution. The Board of Directors has recognised the outstanding work carried out by Borja García-Egotxeaga during his tenure as CEO, leading a team that has consistently delivered exceptional results.

This transition takes place at a moment of strength for Neinor, following several years in which the company has consolidated its position as the leader in the Spanish residential sector through a disciplined growth strategy and the execution of corporate transactions, strengthening its scale, land bank and value creation capacity.

A natural transition supported by strong and consistent performance

The appointment of Jordi Argemí as CEO reflects a natural evolution of the management team, given his central role in the definition and execution of Neinor's strategy.

Over recent years, Jordi Argemí has been directly involved in the company's key strategic decisions, as well as in the corporate transactions that have driven its growth. These include the merger by absorption with Quabit, the partnership with Bain Capital for the development and management of Habitat, the growth and consolidation of the Asset Management business and, more recently, the acquisition of AEDAS Homes.

His discipline in financial management and capital allocation, together with his leadership in executing the company's business plans, have been instrumental in Neinor's growth and in strengthening its position as a sector leader.

Strategy continuity and focus on value creation

Neinor will continue to execute its capital-efficient growth strategy, which has been key in recent years both to scaling the platform and to optimizing the balance sheet and maximizing shareholder returns.

The company's performance under its 2023–27 Strategic Plan has been excellent to date, with total shareholder return exceeding 180% since its launch in March 2023. On this basis, Neinor is today in an optimal position to continue growing in a capital-efficient manner, capturing market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined focus on value creation.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes, commented:“It has been a privilege to lead Neinor over the past seven years, and I am very proud to have consistently delivered on our objectives throughout this period. The company is in a very strong position, as a sector leader and with a platform fully prepared to continue growing in the years ahead.”

Jordi Argemí, Deputy CEO and CFO, added:“It is an honour to take on the responsibility of leading Neinor in this new phase. We have a unique platform, a proven strategy and a clear roadmap based on disciplined capital management. We start from a position of strength, with solid performance under our strategic plan, and we will remain focused on disciplined execution, capital-efficient growth and continuing to deliver sustainable value and attractive returns for our shareholders.”

* For the full regulatory announcement please refer to Neinor's webpage ( )

-ENDS-

About Neinor Homes

Neinor Homes is the leading residential property developer in Spain, with a fully owned land bank to develop c.24,200 homes, and a GAV to December 2025 of +€3,000mn. This land bank is located in some of the fastest growing regions with the best economic fundamentals in Spain: Madrid, Guadalajara, Western and Eastern Andalusia, Levante, Basque Country and Catalonia.

Neinor is a fully integrated and well-established residential platform of scale in Spain, covering the entire development value chain from land buying, planning and urban management, product design, delegated development and construction, sales and marketing and rentals. We are committed to creating and delivering attractive risk adjusted returns for shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy and our excellence in operations and risk management.

Neinor's operational excellence, investment strategy and results achieved since 2019 have enabled us to deliver on our 5-year business plan, launched in March 2023, in a sustainable and capital-efficient manner. This plan combines a €600mn shareholder remuneration plan and an investment of €1,000mn in new opportunistic land acquisitions, half of which are expected to be undertaken in joint ventures with strategic partners through co-investment agreements, with a +20% IRR target.

We offer shareholders attractive risk adjusted returns in a country where there are strong and sustainable supply and demand fundamentals and supported by a resilient macroeconomic environment and outlook. Spain remains one the most attractive and safest residential markets worldwide, with one of the lowest ratios of new supply per capita globally since 2013.

For more information:

NEINOR HOMES

Investor Relations Department

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H/ADVISORS MAITLAND

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David Sturken +44 7990 595 913

Billy Moran +44 7554 912 008



