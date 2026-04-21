Adani Power's Arm Sets Up New Atomic Energy Subsidiary

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 21 (IANS) Adani Power Limited on Tuesday announced the incorporation of a new step-down, wholly-owned subsidiary as it strengthens its presence in the atomic/nuclear energy space.

In a regulatory filing, the Adani Group company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL), has set up Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL).

“We would like to inform that Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL) on April 20,” Adani Power said.

The entity was incorporated on April 20, 2026, in India with an authorised capital of Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

“RRAEL has been incorporated with authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each,” it said.

The company clarified that RRAEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAEL, which itself is fully owned by Adani Power, making it a step-down subsidiary within the group's structure.

“100 per cent of the shareholding of RRAEL is held by AAEL. 100 per cent of the shareholding of AAEL is held by Adani Power Limited,” it noted.

In a parallel development on the same day, another group entity, Adani Energy, incorporated a step-down wholly owned subsidiary named Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited.

This entity will operate in the nuclear energy segment and will be engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity derived from atomic energy.

“To generate, transmit, and distribute power derived from nuclear and/or atomic energy,” it said in its stock exchange filing.

The back-to-back incorporations signal the Adani Group's growing interest in the nuclear power sector, aligning with India's long-term energy transition goals.

At present, India's installed nuclear power capacity stands at 8.7 gigawatts. The country has set an ambitious target to scale this capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047 as part of its broader clean energy roadmap.