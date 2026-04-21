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Modi's Inauguration Plans Delayed Due to Rajasthan Refinery Fire
(MENAFN) An unexpected fire at a petroleum refinery in Rajasthan, one of India's westernmost states, has forced the postponement of a high-profile dedication ceremony that had been set to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
The Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry disclosed that flames broke out in the vicinity of the crude distillation unit at the refinery complex in Balotra district, sharing the announcement through a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
Officials confirmed that Modi's planned inauguration of the facility has been put on hold. The ministry sought to reassure the public, noting that firefighting efforts had successfully contained the blaze and that no injuries or fatalities had been recorded.
Investigators have since been dispatched to determine what triggered the incident. "An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause(s) of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures," it said.
No revised date for the inauguration ceremony has been announced at the time of publication.
The Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry disclosed that flames broke out in the vicinity of the crude distillation unit at the refinery complex in Balotra district, sharing the announcement through a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
Officials confirmed that Modi's planned inauguration of the facility has been put on hold. The ministry sought to reassure the public, noting that firefighting efforts had successfully contained the blaze and that no injuries or fatalities had been recorded.
Investigators have since been dispatched to determine what triggered the incident. "An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause(s) of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures," it said.
No revised date for the inauguration ceremony has been announced at the time of publication.
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