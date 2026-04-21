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Wow! Momo's Nationwide Taste Test Sets New Benchmark For QSR Campaigns
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st April 2026: Wow! Momo is turning a product claim into a content-led cultural conversation with the launch of its "World's Crispiest Fries", anchored in an influencer-driven validation campaign built around #EndOfDebate.
At the centre of the launch is a simple but powerful insight: consumers love fries, but are consistently disappointed by how quickly they turn soggy. Instead of addressing this through traditional advertising, the brand has chosen to demonstrate its claim through real-world validation.
At the core of the campaign was an immersive, large-scale tasting experience that brought together the credibility of influencers, food writers and everyday consumers across four of India's biggest metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Nearly 1,500 macro and micro participants took part in a first-of-its-kind timed challenge, where Wow! Momo's fries were pitted against leading QSR competitors and tested after 30, 45 and 60 minutes.
With over 850 stores across 90+ cities, Wow! Momo continues to scale as one of India's fastest growing QSR brands. With this launch, the company reinforces its focus on combining product innovation with culturally relevant, content-led marketing approaches.
At the centre of the launch is a simple but powerful insight: consumers love fries, but are consistently disappointed by how quickly they turn soggy. Instead of addressing this through traditional advertising, the brand has chosen to demonstrate its claim through real-world validation.
At the core of the campaign was an immersive, large-scale tasting experience that brought together the credibility of influencers, food writers and everyday consumers across four of India's biggest metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Nearly 1,500 macro and micro participants took part in a first-of-its-kind timed challenge, where Wow! Momo's fries were pitted against leading QSR competitors and tested after 30, 45 and 60 minutes.
With over 850 stores across 90+ cities, Wow! Momo continues to scale as one of India's fastest growing QSR brands. With this launch, the company reinforces its focus on combining product innovation with culturally relevant, content-led marketing approaches.
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