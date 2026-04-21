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Funskool Launches 'Blazetrix' Made-In-India Vehicle Toy Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st April 2026: Funskool India Ltd., one of the country's leading toy manufacturers, has launched Blazetrix, a new range of Made-in-India vehicle toys marking their entry into this popular segment. Under the Blazetrix range, the first line up of toys is based on the construction theme and has three distinct vehicles: Buzz Claw, Core Crush, and Iron Hook. These are primarily designed to encourage children to engage in active, immersive play.
Blazetrix combines action-driven designs with interactive features, enabling children to build, race, and experiment with different play formats, thereby enhancing motor skill development, social interaction, and creativity. The new range of toys also comes with a storyline and attractive packaging designed to keep children engaged in imagination and exploration.
Designed and manufactured in India, the collection underscores Funskool's focus on local production while adhering to global standards of safety, durability, and product quality. The range offered at attractive prices and packaging is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern families who seek meaningful and engaging play options for children.
Commenting on the latest launch, K.A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, said:“With the launch of Blazetrix, we are not just introducing a new product line; we are building a play ecosystem that encourages movement and hands-on experience. The launch reflects our broader goal to reintroduce children to dynamic playing tools that encourage play and learn.”
The launch signals Funskool's foray into newer categories based on the needs and requirements of the current generation, with locally designed offerings.
The newly launched products are very affordably priced and are available for purchase at Rs. 549/- only, the perfect gifting option.
About Funskool India Limited:
Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company promoted by the MRF group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1987 and has state of the art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool has been pioneering the concept of quality and safe toys in India and raised the standards of toys in the Indian Market. The company's mission is to influence the parents to spend on toys that enable every Indian child to grow with quality toys that contribute to their mental development. With the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool, has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.
Blazetrix combines action-driven designs with interactive features, enabling children to build, race, and experiment with different play formats, thereby enhancing motor skill development, social interaction, and creativity. The new range of toys also comes with a storyline and attractive packaging designed to keep children engaged in imagination and exploration.
Designed and manufactured in India, the collection underscores Funskool's focus on local production while adhering to global standards of safety, durability, and product quality. The range offered at attractive prices and packaging is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern families who seek meaningful and engaging play options for children.
Commenting on the latest launch, K.A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, said:“With the launch of Blazetrix, we are not just introducing a new product line; we are building a play ecosystem that encourages movement and hands-on experience. The launch reflects our broader goal to reintroduce children to dynamic playing tools that encourage play and learn.”
The launch signals Funskool's foray into newer categories based on the needs and requirements of the current generation, with locally designed offerings.
The newly launched products are very affordably priced and are available for purchase at Rs. 549/- only, the perfect gifting option.
About Funskool India Limited:
Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company promoted by the MRF group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1987 and has state of the art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool has been pioneering the concept of quality and safe toys in India and raised the standards of toys in the Indian Market. The company's mission is to influence the parents to spend on toys that enable every Indian child to grow with quality toys that contribute to their mental development. With the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool, has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.
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