Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, WHO Discuss Healthcare Reforms And Digital Medicine

Uzbekistan, WHO Discuss Healthcare Reforms And Digital Medicine


2026-04-21 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed healthcare reforms, the development of digital medicine, and broader areas of cooperation, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Mirziyoyeva's meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the international forum on countering drug threats, held in Samarkand.

The discussions focused on the ongoing modernization of Uzbekistan's healthcare system, including efforts to improve regulatory frameworks in the pharmaceutical sector and expand regional cooperation in health services.

Special attention was given to strengthening partnerships with the WHO in the areas of addiction treatment and rehabilitation, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing public health responses and improving support systems for affected individuals.

MENAFN21042026000187011040ID1111009632



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search