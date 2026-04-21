Uzbekistan, WHO Discuss Healthcare Reforms And Digital Medicine
The statement followed Mirziyoyeva's meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the international forum on countering drug threats, held in Samarkand.
The discussions focused on the ongoing modernization of Uzbekistan's healthcare system, including efforts to improve regulatory frameworks in the pharmaceutical sector and expand regional cooperation in health services.
Special attention was given to strengthening partnerships with the WHO in the areas of addiction treatment and rehabilitation, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing public health responses and improving support systems for affected individuals.
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