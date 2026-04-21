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Türkiye's Stock Exchange Closes Monday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed lower on Monday, shedding 103.02 points to finish the session at 14,484.91 — a 0.71% decline from Friday's close — as selling pressure dominated the trading day.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the week at 14,462.37 points, swinging between a session low of 14,414.81 and a daily peak of 14,609.86 before settling firmly in negative territory by the close.
Breadth was decisively bearish, with 73 constituent stocks declining against just 25 advancers on the index.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.51 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $284.9 billion — while daily trading volume reached 205.5 billion liras ($4.58 billion).
On the commodities front, gold surged to $4,802.10 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $96.60 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 44.8725 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 52.9370 liras, and the British pound changed hands at 60.7720 liras.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the week at 14,462.37 points, swinging between a session low of 14,414.81 and a daily peak of 14,609.86 before settling firmly in negative territory by the close.
Breadth was decisively bearish, with 73 constituent stocks declining against just 25 advancers on the index.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.51 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $284.9 billion — while daily trading volume reached 205.5 billion liras ($4.58 billion).
On the commodities front, gold surged to $4,802.10 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $96.60 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 44.8725 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 52.9370 liras, and the British pound changed hands at 60.7720 liras.
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