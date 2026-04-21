HEC Bans New Universities, Sub-Campuses Unrecognised Degrees Declared Invalid

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A nationwide ban has been imposed on the establishment of new universities and sub-campuses, while degrees issued by unapproved institutions have also been declared invalid.

The Higher Education Commission stated that this step is necessary to improve the quality of higher education and restore the credibility of the system.

According to the issued directives, there will be a complete ban at the tehsil level on setting up new sub-campuses, issuing admissions, advertising, hiring, and construction activities. All ongoing projects related to such initiatives have been ordered to stop immediately. Any approvals granted without prior permission from the commission will be considered invalid.

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A comprehensive review revealed that several sub-campuses are facing issues such as lack of basic facilities, weak academic infrastructure, shortage of qualified faculty, and limited resources. Such institutions are not only affecting the quality of education for students but are also damaging the country's academic reputation.

The commission has made it clear that no unapproved institution or center will be granted a license, academic recognition, or degree verification. Degrees issued by such institutions will not be recognized, which may create academic and professional challenges for students in the future.

The statement also warned that strict action will be taken against university administrations in case of violations. This may include closure of academic programs, cancellation of approvals, and declaring institutions as unrecognized. Responsibility for any violations will lie with the respective heads and administrations.