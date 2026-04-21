Khyber: Four Labourers Kidnapped From Under-Construction Road Site

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the remote area of Rajgal, Kuki Khel in Tirah Valley, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four laborers working on a road construction project were abducted by unidentified armed men and taken to an unknown location.

According to sources, those abducted include excavator operator Haleem Shah son of Rahim Shah, from the Mandokhel tribe, resident of Zhob, Balochistan; excavator operator Jannat Khan son of Abdul Karim, from the Kakar tribe, resident of Zhob, Balochistan; Ihsanullah son of Muhammad Hussain, from the Mandokhel tribe, resident of Zhob, Balochistan; and a laborer named Khan.

All of them were reportedly engaged in routine road construction work in Rajgal Kuki Khel when armed men forcibly took them away.

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Police said the incident took place in the Rajgal Kuki Khel area of Tirah Valley, where four laborers working on a road project were abducted by militants. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

Following the incident, panic spread in the area, while security agencies and local administration have taken notice and launched efforts to trace the abducted individuals.

Meanwhile, public and political circles strongly condemned the incident and urged the government to ensure effective security for ongoing development projects in the remote areas of Tirah Valley. They also called for the protection of contractors and laborers, warning that otherwise development work could be severely affected.