Zelensky Signs Law On Integration Of Ukraine's And EU's Energy Markets
As noted in the explanatory note to the draft law, its adoption will comprehensively implement the provisions of the European Union and Energy Community acquis in the field of Ukraine's electricity market, as well as ensure the fulfillment of our country's obligations under the Association Agreement and the Energy Community Treaty.
The changes provided for by the law are aimed at integrating the Ukrainian market into the EU market, increasing transparency, competition, reliability, and stability of electricity supply, and will allow for the integration of the Ukrainian market into the EU's internal energy market without dismantling the existing system, ensuring transparent and competitive conditions for participation by Ukrainian and foreign entities.
The law places special emphasis on the security of the energy supply.Read also: Ukraine calls for tougher energy sanctions on Russia at UNSC
As reported, on April 7, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety a draft law on the implementation of European Union law and the integration of energy markets, as well as on enhancing the security of supply and competitiveness in the energy sector.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment