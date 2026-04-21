Zelensky Signs Law On Integration Of Ukraine's And EU's Energy Markets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the bill's card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

As noted in the explanatory note to the draft law, its adoption will comprehensively implement the provisions of the European Union and Energy Community acquis in the field of Ukraine's electricity market, as well as ensure the fulfillment of our country's obligations under the Association Agreement and the Energy Community Treaty.

The changes provided for by the law are aimed at integrating the Ukrainian market into the EU market, increasing transparency, competition, reliability, and stability of electricity supply, and will allow for the integration of the Ukrainian market into the EU's internal energy market without dismantling the existing system, ensuring transparent and competitive conditions for participation by Ukrainian and foreign entities.

The law places special emphasis on the security of the energy supply.

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As reported, on April 7, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety a draft law on the implementation of European Union law and the integration of energy markets, as well as on enhancing the security of supply and competitiveness in the energy sector.

Photo: Office of the President