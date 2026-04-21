Zhukov Appointed Advisor To Head Of National Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this during a meeting with media representatives.

“I really wanted him to stay on the team. That is why Zhukov has been appointed advisor to the head of the National Police. He will handle issues related to the war-specifically, the police's involvement in the war,” the minister said.

Klymenko emphasized that Zhukov's resignation from his previous position was his personal reaction to the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

“As for personnel decisions based on the findings of the internal investigation, the entire chain of command has now been removed from their posts: from the platoon commander to the head of the Kyiv City Patrol Police Department [Yaroslav Kubrakov ],” said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He suggested that these are not all the personnel decisions.

“The head of the National Police makes all decisions. They will be communicated,” the minister added.

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At the same time, as Klymenko stated, among his requirements is the appointment of only individuals with combat experience to the positions of deputy chiefs for professional training in each unit.

As reported, on Saturday, April 18, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people and took hostages in a store. During his arrest, the assailant offered armed resistance and was neutralized. Seven people were killed in the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district.

The head of the Patrol Police Department, Yevhenii Zhukov, submitted his resignation following the attack.