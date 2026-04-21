Azerbaijan Earns Global Recognition For Cultural Heritage Data Innovation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has achieved a significant international success, AzerNEWS reports.

The State Service was named the winner in the "Best Cultural Heritage Data Innovation Azerbaijan 2026" category at the 2026 competition organized by the international media organization International Business Magazine.

The fact that this award was received on the anniversary of the Culture Ministry's establishment (April 20, 2018) adds symbolic significance to the achievement and marks a meaningful contribution to this notable date.

The award recognizes innovative approaches in the protection and management of cultural heritage, particularly the application of modern technologies and the effective management of data systems.

Projects carried out by the State Service, especially those focused on the digitalization of cultural heritage sites, as well as the systematic collection and management of data, were highly praised by international experts. The efforts to preserve, restore, and promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, along with the implementation of innovative data solutions in this field, were also specifically highlighted.

This achievement reflects both the strengthening of Azerbaijan's international reputation in the field of cultural heritage and the global recognition of its progress in digitalization.

It should be noted that competitions organized by International Business Magazine bring together government institutions, research centers, and international organizations from various countries, with outstanding participants receiving awards.

More detailed information about the winners is available on the magazine's official website.