Karabakh Rebuild Enters Final Phase As Resettlement Accelerates

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Reconstruction and rehabilitation work in Karabakh is continuing at full speed, with the final year of the State Program for the liberated territories now underway, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Emin Huseynov, the Presidential Special Representative for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, in comments to journalists.

Huseynov said that over the past period, more than 30,000 internally displaced persons have been resettled in the liberated areas. In total, more than 70,000 people are now living, working, and studying in these territories.

“Today, 92 families have been relocated to the city of Aghdam, and the process is continuing with increasing momentum every day. This year, the resettlement process to the liberated territories will reach its peak. It is projected that up to 20,000 people will be relocated to Aghdam alone. Around 15,000 people are expected to be resettled in the Fuzuli and Khojavend districts. Reconstruction and rehabilitation work is also ongoing across 25 settlements in Khojavend,” he added.

Background

On September 27, 2020, long-standing tensions escalated into full-scale military operations. Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive, utilizing modern warfare tactics-most notably the extensive use of precision drones and advanced satellite intelligence.

The turning point occurred on November 8, 2020, when Azerbaijani forces liberated the fortress city of Shusha, strategically positioned above the regional capital.

The Ceasefire: On November 10, a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia ended the hostilities. Under the agreement, Armenia returned the occupied districts of Agdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin to Azerbaijan.

Final restoration of sovereignty

While the 2020 war liberated the surrounding districts, parts of the region remained under the control of a separatist administration. On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched localized "anti-terror measures" lasting less than 24 hours. This led to the total dissolution of the separatist regime and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's constitutional order across its entire internationally recognized territory.

Today, the region is undergoing massive reconstruction and demining efforts through the "Great Return" program, aimed at resettling displaced populations into newly built "smart villages" and cities.