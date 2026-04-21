EU Council To Discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Council of the European Union is set to discuss relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as broader stability in the South Caucasus region, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting will be chaired by Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the session in Luxembourg, participants are expected to exchange views on the current situation in the region, with particular focus on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The discussion will also cover the EU's wider relationship with Azerbaijan.

The discussion takes place ahead of the upcoming EU-Armenia summit, scheduled for May 4–5 in Yerevan.

In addition to the South Caucasus, the Council meeting will address several other pressing international issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the continuing conflict in Sudan.