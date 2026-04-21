MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithosphere Introduces Decentralized Naming and Routing for Web4 Infrastructure Lithosphere advances programmable identity and on-chain routing to enable consistent interaction across decentralized systems and autonomous agents.

April 21, 2026 4:04 AM EDT | Source: Kaj Labs

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced DNNS (Decentralized Naming System) as part of its evolving infrastructure stack, establishing a programmable identity and routing layer designed for Web4 environments. The system replaces traditional, centralized DNS dependencies with an on-chain framework that enables persistent identity and structured interaction across decentralized networks.







Decentralized naming and routing system enabling programmable identity across blockchain networks

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DNNS is designed to support environments where users, applications, and autonomous agents operate simultaneously and require consistent identification and discoverability. By enabling programmable identity, DNNS allows entities within decentralized systems to maintain continuity across networks, supporting reliable interaction and coordination in multi-environment architectures.

The system introduces on-chain routing, allowing interactions between applications, services, and agents to be directed within the protocol itself. This removes reliance on external resolution systems and enables transparent, verifiable communication across decentralized ecosystems. As systems become more interconnected, routing at the infrastructure level becomes critical for maintaining consistency and scalability.

DNNS is also designed for cross-chain compatibility, enabling identity to persist across multiple blockchain environments. This capability supports applications that operate beyond single-network boundaries, allowing agents and systems to interact seamlessly across ecosystems while maintaining a unified identity layer.

The introduction of DNNS aligns with Lithosphere's broader architecture, which includes Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, and the LEP100 framework for standardized governance and verification. Together, these components enable decentralized systems to operate with structured execution, coordinated interaction, and consistent identity.

"Identity is fundamental to how systems interact, especially as decentralized environments evolve to include autonomous agents," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "DNNS introduces a programmable identity layer that enables reliable coordination and interaction across networks."

By integrating DNNS into its infrastructure, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure participants with a foundation for building applications that depend on persistent identity, structured routing, and cross-network interaction. This includes systems involving autonomous agents, decentralized services, and applications requiring consistent identity across environments.

The introduction of DNNS reflects a broader shift in decentralized infrastructure, where identity moves from a peripheral feature to a core component of system design, enabling more scalable and coordinated interaction across intelligent decentralized systems.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs