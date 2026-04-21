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Bitcoin hits two-month high amid institutional momentum
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 20 April 2026: Bitcoin climbed to $78,400 last week, reaching its highest level since early February, as improving global risk sentiment and strong institutional inflows boosted momentum across crypto markets.
The price surge was supported by progress in geopolitical developments between the US and Iran, alongside significant inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs, which recorded $664 million in a single day. A further $344 million in short liquidations, driven by futures market activity, accelerated the upward move as bearish positions were squeezed out.
From a technical standpoint, bitcoin has now broken above the $76,000 resistance level that had capped prices over the past two months, signalling potential for further upside should current momentum persist.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro, commented: “Bitcoin’s breakout above key resistance levels reflects renewed confidence in risk assets, supported by both macro developments and institutional demand. The combination of ETF inflows and short covering has created a strong foundation for price momentum in the near term.”
Looking ahead, markets will be closely monitoring further geopolitical developments, particularly between the US and Iran, as well as key macroeconomic signals. Attention will turn to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, where any guidance on inflation and interest rate policy could introduce volatility.
In parallel, the broader crypto market continues to evolve, with notable gains seen in select assets. Celestia’s native token ($TIA) rose 32% last week following the deployment of its ‘V8’ upgrade, aimed at enhancing scalability, interoperability, and network performance.
A major structural development also came from traditional finance, as Charles Schwab announced its entry into cryptoasset markets with the launch of direct spot trading for bitcoin and ether. The move marks a significant shift for the brokerage giant, which previously limited exposure to indirect instruments such as ETFs and futures.
With over 35 million users and nearly $12 trillion in client assets, Schwab’s entry could unlock substantial new demand for cryptoassets. The firm will provide custody through Charles Schwab Premier Bank, while Paxos will handle trade execution.
“Schwab’s move into spot crypto trading represents a meaningful step in bridging traditional finance and digital assets,” Peters added. “It lowers barriers for investors who prefer familiar platforms, and could translate into significant inflows over time.”
As institutional adoption accelerates and macro conditions remain in focus, the coming weeks are expected to be pivotal for crypto markets, with both price action and broader market structure continuing to evolve.-END-
Disclaimers:
eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.
The price surge was supported by progress in geopolitical developments between the US and Iran, alongside significant inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs, which recorded $664 million in a single day. A further $344 million in short liquidations, driven by futures market activity, accelerated the upward move as bearish positions were squeezed out.
From a technical standpoint, bitcoin has now broken above the $76,000 resistance level that had capped prices over the past two months, signalling potential for further upside should current momentum persist.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro, commented: “Bitcoin’s breakout above key resistance levels reflects renewed confidence in risk assets, supported by both macro developments and institutional demand. The combination of ETF inflows and short covering has created a strong foundation for price momentum in the near term.”
Looking ahead, markets will be closely monitoring further geopolitical developments, particularly between the US and Iran, as well as key macroeconomic signals. Attention will turn to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, where any guidance on inflation and interest rate policy could introduce volatility.
In parallel, the broader crypto market continues to evolve, with notable gains seen in select assets. Celestia’s native token ($TIA) rose 32% last week following the deployment of its ‘V8’ upgrade, aimed at enhancing scalability, interoperability, and network performance.
A major structural development also came from traditional finance, as Charles Schwab announced its entry into cryptoasset markets with the launch of direct spot trading for bitcoin and ether. The move marks a significant shift for the brokerage giant, which previously limited exposure to indirect instruments such as ETFs and futures.
With over 35 million users and nearly $12 trillion in client assets, Schwab’s entry could unlock substantial new demand for cryptoassets. The firm will provide custody through Charles Schwab Premier Bank, while Paxos will handle trade execution.
“Schwab’s move into spot crypto trading represents a meaningful step in bridging traditional finance and digital assets,” Peters added. “It lowers barriers for investors who prefer familiar platforms, and could translate into significant inflows over time.”
As institutional adoption accelerates and macro conditions remain in focus, the coming weeks are expected to be pivotal for crypto markets, with both price action and broader market structure continuing to evolve.-END-
Disclaimers:
eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.
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