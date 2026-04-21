MENAFN - Pressat)– In celebration of Earth Day 2026,has announced a strategic call to London businesses to rethink their computer hardware life-cycle strategies.

This is the core message of the "Call SocialBox First" initiative. By contacting SocialBox first, companies ensure that their functional IT equipment goes towards more high-impact reuse with SocialBoxBiz.



The initiative highlights a shift from traditional computer recycling to a "reuse-first" model with SocialBoxBiz, emphasising the dual benefits of environmental sustainability and social equity such as older adults supported by Age UKs in London.

A recently published case study by Age UK Islington ( view here ) showcases the tangible impact of this collaboration. By diverting functional IT hardware from recycling scrap heaps, SocialBox provides repurposed laptops and tablets to disadvantaged individuals, including older adults who rely on computer access for essential services and social connection."With the growing concern over the environmental impact of decommissioned technology, this partnership serves as a timely call to action," said a spokesperson for SocialBox. "By choosing to donate and reuse before they recycle, London companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while helping provide computer access to those who can not afford computer hardware or software in our local communities." Key highlights of the Earth Day 2026 campaign include:

Environmental Protection: Promoting reuse as a superior alternative to recycling, saving an average of 316kg of CO2 per laptop. Social Empowerment: Providing technology to disadvantaged groups and older adults. Corporate Responsibility: Helping London firms meet impact targets through secure, data-wiped hardware reuse and donations.

As Earth Day 2026 approaches, SocialBox are calling on business leaders to pledge their old, functional IT equipment to this cause learn more about the IT reuse program or to arrange a collection, please visit .

About SocialBox

SocialBox is a community interest company (CIC) based in London, dedicated to repurposing corporate IT equipment before IT disposal for a positive impact on the plant and society. More case studies from:

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Impact plans for companies that have no access to items to donate to SocialBoxBiz:

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