The New Social Media App With A Single Goal: A Human-Only Space With Zero AI Content

MENAFN - Pressat) Seeing can mean believing, once again.

“Rooverse”, a new social media app designed by humans for humans, has launched on iOS, Android and the web.

This new platform was conceived with the singular purpose of providing a“walled garden” for its users where only human-made content and interactions are allowed, and AI content is banned entirely. Rooverse is designed to block all text, video, and imagery generated by artificial intelligence from being uploaded to the platform.

“Humanity as we know it is facing an unpredictable event of colossal proportions. We could not have predicted the effect social media would have on the world, nor can we truly predict the ramifications of AI. Better minds than mine have failed to find consensus on what our world will look like.

“What I know for certain is that we need a space that preserves humanity's ability to express that most human of attributes, creativity, true human-derived creativity. Rooverse is a nature reserve, a walled garden. Let us not sleepwalk into a world where addictive social media platforms hold our precious attention with machine-made content.” Ross Thorpe, Rooverse Founder

The idea from founder Ross Thorpe that prompted Rooverse's creation is simple: AI-generated content of all forms has flooded the feeds of every major social media platform, and it is fast becoming indistinguishable from that which was made by real people. Because many software companies are leveraging AI tools for their users, this trend is accelerating rapidly, to the point where a human-only digital space has become entirely necessary.

Why Now?

"AI is everywhere now and is so readily accessible. While this has been a great opportunity for humanity, it's also a frightening risk. Once we've been duped by AI once, we begin to distrust everything. That erosion of trust has consequences far beyond social media." Ross Thorpe

The need to know what's real and what isn't is increasing rapidly, and until now, there hasn't been a good way to navigate this. The walled garden Rooverse represents is intended to be a defined space with its own rules, culture, and economy. The goal is to offer a digital space free from deceptively realistic AI content, which the open internet can no longer provide.

According to Forbes, 71% of images on social media are now likely AI-generated; a figure that would have been hard to believe a few years ago. An analysis by Ahrefs of nearly one million new pages published in April 2025 found that nearly three-quarters contained detectable AI content. When AI determines what we're seeing online, it's also deciding what we think about.

AI technology is advancing at an incredible rate, and where an AI-generated video or image was usually fairly easy to spot with the naked eye or ear just two years ago, it can now be frighteningly difficult to distinguish from reality. Even when it is, the unsettling sensation of the uncanny valley might be the only warning sign.

“When everyone else is going right, sometimes you have to go left.”

How it Works

Rooverse has been built with three layers of defence to keep AI content off the platform.

Layer 1 - Community Standards: Users sign up to Rooverse knowing the no-AI ethos. Posting AI-generated content violates the platform's founding principles and terms of service. Rooverse asks its users to respect the shared space they are using in the same way that they wouldn't drop litter in a nature reserve.

Layer 2 – AI Detection: Rooverse actually uses AI-powered technology to identify and block AI content at the point of posting. All posts are analysed by the system before being approved and going live. This technology is proprietary and has been developed by a lead engineer who holds a PhD in machine learning. The principle here is to use AI to fight AI. Full technical details on this technology are not disclosed for commercial reasons.

Layer 3 – Community Reporting: Users of the platform can flag content that they believe is not human-made. Rooverse looks to the collective intelligence of its community as a final line of defence against AI, and will act swiftly on these reports.

No system is completely impervious, and Rooverse does not claim otherwise, but the combination of these three layers creates a strong and credible barrier that will continue to improve as the community evolves.

RooChip Lite – The Platform Credit

Rooverse uses a native system of credit called RooChip Lite. This serves dual purposes: as a mechanism of verification, and as Rooverse's internal economy. With Rooverse being a walled garden, RooChip Lite serves as its internal credit, allowing a free market that operates within the parameters of the platform.

When users sign up to Rooverse, to interact, they purchase a small amount of RooChip Lite to verify their account. This creates a powerful friction against bots and AI-controlled account creation. After verification is confirmed, users can spend RooChip Lite to boost visibility of their Rooverse posts.

About the Founder

UK-based entrepreneur Ross Thorpe is the founder of Rooverse. Alongside business partner Neil Green, Ross is also a director of NGS Security, a company the two have grown into a multi-million pound operation.

Ross has spent a large portion of his career working within or alongside the higher education sector. He has seen firsthand how artificial intelligence is reshaping how young adults consume information and form opinions, as well as how they understand what is real. This is how his concern about the proliferation of AI-generated content has become a conviction.

He brings an unusual perspective to the question of social media and its influence on our behaviour: not as a technology debate in the abstract, but as something very real with measurable psychological outcomes. This perspective is the intellectual foundation for Rooverse.

Ross Thorpe is available for interview.

Key information:

Platform: Social media feed and direct messaging – short-form posts, images, and video

USP: All content is human-made. AI-generated material is detected and blocked.

Availability: iOS, Android, and web at

Legal entity: The Prescient Pachyderm Ltd

Contact: Ross Thorpe

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7850 492647