Iran War Leaves Asian Nations Weighing Their Nuclear Options

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with kind permission. Read the original here.

The effects of the Iran war on regional nonproliferation efforts are likely to lie along three axes.

First, Indo-Pacific states are likely to draw direct strategic and tactical military lessons from the US-Israeli campaign to uproot Iran's alleged nuclear weapons program. Secondly, the war is likely to further increase interest in nuclear energy in the Indo-Pacific, spurred by its interruption of natural gas and oil supplies from the Persian Gulf and the subsequent rise in fossil fuel prices.

Third, the shift of US military resources to the Middle East instead of fulfilling longstanding US promises to“pivot” to the Indo-Pacific is likely to further exacerbate allies' concerns that the Trump administration is willing to abandon them for unilateral foreign policy goals, even as China's military shadow over the region continues to grow.

US President Donald Trump and top administration officials have repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that they needed to attack Iran to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. They have insisted that no peace deal is possible without the removal of Iran's highly enriched uranium (HEU) that Iran has manufactured and stored at several sites, including buried inside several mountains.

This includes 440 kilograms of near-weapons-grade HEU that could be enriched further and in short order - a matter of weeks to produce the fissile material for nearly a dozen nuclear weapons.

Moreover, despite two rounds of war - currently and in last summer's Twelve-Day War - Iran is believed to retain sufficient enrichment capability at other sites to further enrich this material to weapons grade and with sufficient missiles to deliver them.

Moreover, while the recent round of thousands of attacks has done substantial damage to the scale and size of Iran's missile forces and production capacity, there have been far fewer and less sizeable changes in Iran's nuclear program than since the US heavily damaged some of Iran's key enrichment and processing facilities in the Twelve-Day War.

What lessons might Indo-Pacific countries draw for their own security after witnessing the massive US and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran?