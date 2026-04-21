Flydubai To Launch Daily Flights To Major Southeast Asian Tourism Destination

Dhaka: UAE carrier flydubai has announced daily flights to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, starting July 1, making it the airline's second destination in Thailand after Krabi.

The service will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, and in partnership with Emirates, it will offer passengers smoother onward connections to other global destinations through Dubai.

With the addition of Bangkok, flydubai continues to strengthen its footprint in Southeast Asia. The airline already serves Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia and says demand for travel across the region remains robust.

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said the new route reflects growing travel demand and the airline's focus on expanding passenger choice. He added the move supports tourism recovery and reinforces trade and travel ties between the UAE and key markets.

Commercial operations chief Sudhir Sreedharan noted Bangkok is a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers. He said daily flights would offer greater flexibility, particularly during the busy summer season, when demand is expected to climb.

flydubai said the new service aligns with its broader strategy of connecting underserved routes and improving access across its expanding network. The airline intends to increase frequency on this route as passenger traffic grows over time.

V