Pompeo Calls Ashraf Ghani 'Among Most Corrupt'

Mike Pompeo has described Ashraf Ghani as“one of the most corrupt leaders” he has encountered, criticising his role during the Afghanistan peace process.

Pompeo made the remarks while discussing the Doha peace talks, saying Ghani's government lacked the will to resolve the country's crisis.

He defended the approach of Donald Trump's administration, stating that direct negotiations were aimed at achieving a political settlement to end the conflict.

According to Pompeo, Ghani had no clear plan to address Afghanistan's challenges, undermining efforts to reach a sustainable peace agreement.

The Doha talks between the United States and the Taliban led to a 2020 agreement that paved the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

However, the Afghanistan government at the time was largely sidelined from direct negotiations, contributing to tensions and a lack of unified strategy.

Afghanistan's former government collapsed rapidly in August 2021 as Taliban forces advanced across the country, culminating in the fall of Kabul.

The collapse triggered widespread criticism of both domestic leadership and international decision-making, with many questioning the preparedness of Ghani's administration.

Pompeo's comments have sparked renewed debate on social media over governance failures and the outcome of the peace process.

Ghani has long faced allegations of corruption, both during his presidency and after leaving the country. He has also been accused by critics of taking large sums of money when he fled Afghanistan, though he has denied such claims.

The remarks underscore continuing divisions over responsibility for Afghanistan's collapse and the legacy of the Doha negotiations.