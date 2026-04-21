US-Backed Plan Links Central Asia-Afghanistan Trade Routes

A new initiative by the Newlines Institute, known as“Silk S7+”, has been presented to the United States Congress, aiming to strengthen economic and trade cooperation across Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The proposal focuses on developing new trade and transit corridors linking these regions to global markets in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia.

It also seeks to reduce reliance on major powers such as China and Russia by creating an alternative economic framework.

Under the plan, Afghanistan is positioned as a key transit hub, connecting regional economies rather than being viewed solely through the lens of conflict.

Western policymakers have expressed support for the initiative, seeing it as part of broader geopolitical competition and regional stabilisation efforts.

The plan prioritises cooperation in sectors including energy, water management, infrastructure and trade integration.

Afghanistan continues to face a severe economic and humanitarian crisis, with widespread poverty, limited banking access and heavy dependence on international aid.

Restrictions on employment and education, particularly for women, have further constrained economic recovery and reduced the country's ability to integrate into regional markets.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained tense, marked by border clashes, trade disruptions and mutual accusations over security concerns.

Frequent closures of key crossing points have affected commerce and transit flows, highlighting the challenges of implementing regional connectivity projects.

Despite these challenges, proponents argue that initiatives like Silk S7+ could help stabilise the region by fostering economic interdependence.

The proposal reflects a broader effort to integrate Central Asia and neighbouring regions into a more unified trade network while countering rival economic influence.

If implemented, the plan could reshape regional connectivity, though its success will depend on security improvements and sustained political cooperation among participating countries.