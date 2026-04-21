US House Panel Probes Heartland China For Potential CCP Influence Ops

Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, John Moolenaar, has sent a formal letter to the United States Heartland China Association seeking assurances that the group is not acting as an unregistered agent of the People's Republic of China or facilitating covert foreign influence operations in the United States.

Probe Cites 'Foreign Malign Influence' Risks

According to a statement released by the committee, the letter raises concerns that Heartland China's activities may be linked to the Chinese Communist Party's United Front network, which US officials describe as a mechanism to shape foreign political environments, influence policymaking, and advance China's global objectives.

As cited in the release, Moolenaar wrote that "Heartland China's network of domestic and overseas partners further underscores the risk that the organisation may be operating in service of foreign malign influence," adding that the US government has identified several of its Chinese partners as part of the CCP's influence and intelligence apparatus.

The letter further states that these relationships "raise concerns about the significant entanglement of a foreign adversary with Heartland China's advocacy." It adds that the organisation's initiatives, including agricultural roundtables, business seminars, student forums, and trips to China involving US elected officials, may be "controlled, directed, and funded" by the CCP or entities linked to the Chinese government, potentially violating US transparency laws governing foreign influence.

Moolenaar also warned about the broader scope of such operations, stating, as quoted in the release, that "the CCP's United Front operations are persistent, pervasive, and target every level of decision maker in the United States," with state and local leaders described as particularly vulnerable. He urged Heartland China to "immediately terminate" any ties with United Front-linked entities and cease what he described as participation in subnational influence efforts.

Committee Demands Records to Evaluate FARA Compliance

The committee's statement highlights Heartland China's reported partnerships with organisations such as the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China-United States Exchange Foundation, among others, described as affiliated with Chinese government structures. It also raises concerns that the organisation may not have fully disclosed the extent of its role in coordinating such engagements or its foreign partnerships.

To evaluate compliance with US laws, including the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Moolenaar has requested detailed records from the organisation covering the period from 2021 to 2025. These include documentation of its programmes, communications with US officials, agreements with Chinese partners, and sources of foreign funding.

The letter, as noted in the release, underscores what the committee describes as the growing risks posed by foreign influence operations and reiterates the need for transparency in political activities involving foreign entities. Moolenaar reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding US institutions and ensuring accountability in matters related to foreign influence.

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