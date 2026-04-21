Practical Magic 2: Bullock, Kidman Return In First Teaser Trailer

The first official teaser trailer for 'Practical Magic 2' has been unveiled, bringing back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the iconic Owens sisters nearly three decades after the original film. The sequel is set to release on September 11, 2026, with some regions premiering it on September 18.

The teaser opens on a nostalgic note, revisiting the windswept coastal Victorian home that fans will instantly recognise. Bullock's Sally narrates: "I'm sure you've heard of the Owens family, the ones from Massachusetts, the ones their neighbours whisper are witches". The line sets the tone for a story that blends legacy, mystery, and generational change.

New Generation and An Enigmatic Newcomer

One of the major reveals is the introduction of the next generation. Sally's daughters, now grown, are portrayed by Joey King as Kylie and Maisie Williams as Antonia. Their presence signals a shift toward exploring how the Owens family curse continues to impact younger members.

The teaser also introduces a new and enigmatic character played by Lee Pace. In a tense moment, the sisters warn him about their family's dark fate, with Gillian delivering a line that balances humour and dread: "Everyone we love dies... A very horrible death... It's not great for the Tinder bio".

A Deep Dive into the Family Curse

Hints of a larger supernatural conflict emerge as the sisters embark on a journey to an abandoned castle, suggesting a quest that delves deeper into the origins of their curse. The trailer also includes a callback to the original film, with Sally sarcastically referencing a past ordeal involving burying a corpse, asking Gillian if things will be "fine" this time.

Here's the trailer: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Bullock (@sandrabullock)

Returning Cast and Story Details

Returning cast members include Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the beloved aunts, Frances and Jet, reinforcing continuity with the original story, as per Variety. The narrative centres on the Owens sisters confronting an ancient force that threatens to unravel their family once and for all.

Direction and Source Material

Directed by Susanne Bier, known for Bird Box, the sequel draws inspiration from Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel 'The Book of Magic.' (ANI)

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