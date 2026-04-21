Rajnath Singh In Germany To Deepen Strategic Ties, Military Engagement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Munich on Tuesday to commence a three-day official visit to Germany, aimed at deepening strategic ties and military engagement between the two nations. The visit underscores the growing importance of the Indo-German partnership in the global security landscape.

In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed the arrival, stating, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh arrived in Munich, Germany today on an official visit from April 21-23. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with German Defence Minister Mr Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders to further strengthen #IndiaGermany #defencecooperation."

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh arrived in Munich, Germany today on an official visit from April 21–23, 2026. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with German Defence Minister Mr Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders to further strengthen #IndiaGermany... twitter/8nPAA2BsRq - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 21, 2026

Agenda for Strengthening Defence Ties

Building on this momentum, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) noted that discussions between the two leaders will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration and strengthening military-to-military engagements. The talks are also expected to explore opportunities in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones.

In a significant step towards formalising these ties, a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are likely to be signed in the presence of Rajnath Singh and Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

This diplomatic engagement further provides a critical opportunity to review ongoing defence cooperation initiatives while identifying new avenues for collaboration between the defence industries of both countries. To this end, Rajnath Singh is also expected to interact with key representatives of the German defence industry, with a view to promoting joint development and co-production under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

Reciprocal Engagement After Seven Years

The significance of the trip is highlighted by the fact that this visit of the Defence Minister, as per the MoD, comes after a gap of seven years. The last ministerial-level visit was by Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019, and this journey serves as a reciprocal engagement to the one in June 2023, when Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visited India for extensive talks.

These high-level exchanges reflect how India and Germany share a strong and multifaceted strategic partnership, anchored in democratic values, the rule of law, and a shared commitment to a rule-based international order. Consequently, defence and security cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of this partnership in recent years.

Ultimately, as per the MoD, the fundamental objective of the visit is to further deepen bilateral ties and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

(ANI)

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