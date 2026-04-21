World Is Faltering, Looking To India's Wisdom: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that after "2000 years of experiments" across different systems of governance, religion, and science, the world is now "faltering" and looking towards India's wisdom. Addressing the Pratishtha and Kumbhabhishekam programme of the Maa Soundarya Chinmayi Temple at Mohanpur in West Tripura district, Bhagwat said that various global models had been tried over centuries but had failed to bring lasting peace and contentment.

'2000 years of failed experiments'

"For 2000 years, the world has been experimenting a lot. First, everything was given to the king. They thought it would be good if there was a king, but later the king himself started plundering his people. So, they said, God is the king of kings. So, various religions based on devotion to God began. But they set out to create peace in life, and ended up shedding rivers of blood," Bhagwat said.

He further said that the scientific era, despite advancements, has also not resolved human suffering. "Later, they said, we are scientists. We will believe in God only when God appears in our test tubes in the laboratory, otherwise we won't. Then, a period of science began. Many comforts and luxuries were created, but there's no contentment. There's still suffering, families are breaking up, and crime is on the rise. Wars, once started, don't stop, and wars never stop. The more development takes place, the more the environment is being destroyed," he added.

'World yearning for India's wisdom'

Bhagwat said that humanity is now facing the consequences of these long experiments. "Now, after 2000 years of such experiments, the world is faltering and yearning for India's wisdom. This is India's duty, because that is the purpose of India's life," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries were also present at the religious programme.

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