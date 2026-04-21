MI Vs GT: Mcclenaghan Hails 'Masterstroke' As Bumrah Ends Dry Spell

Following the Mumbai Indians (MI) win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan termed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah getting the first over to bowl as a "masterstroke", adding that ending his wicketless streak must have been a relieving experience for the superstar pacer.

Youngsters Tilak Verma and pacer Ashwani Kumar made headlines with their standout contributions, but the biggest positive for MI during their win was none other than Bumrah, who finally ended his six-match wicketless streak in the IPL, dating back to the playoffs last year. Bumrah was brought into the attack in the first over itself to break the opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, a highly-consistent batting pair, and all it took for Jasprit was one ball to showcase his class.

'A Masterstroke'

Speaking on Star Sports' post-match programme 'Cricket Live, McClenaghan said that MI needed someone like Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon, and he delivered by contributing in breaking the back of GT's super consistent top-order, which has so far acted as a safety net for a more vulnerable, inconsistent middle-order. "Bumrah bowling the first over of the run chase was a masterstroke. That is exactly what we have been asking for in many games now. With no other bowler in MI's lineup able to penetrate with the new ball, they needed Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon. They used him in the first three overs to try and break the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Bumrah delivered," he said.

Praise for Captaincy

"GT rely heavily on their opening pair for runs. Once that partnership is broken, they struggle because their middle order is not strong. Deploying Bumrah in the first over to get one opener out and expose GT's fragile middle-order is a sign of excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya. While it was pleasing to see Bumrah take the new ball, they may not use him in the first six overs every time because other teams have strong middle-orders, and Bumrah will be needed to penetrate there. But against GT, that strategy worked perfectly," he added.

'A Huge Relief for Bumrah'

The former MI pacer, a crucial cog of their side in MI's three title wins, said that Bumrah must be feeling a huge relief after breaking his wicketless streak, as for a fast bowler, merely being economical with the ball does not offer the thrill that wicket-taking produces. "Bringing an end to his wicketless run of six games since last season's qualifier two exit against Punjab Kings must have been a huge relief for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a class bowler. A bowler of his stature going wicketless for six games is something that hurts a lot. Yes, he was being economical and not giving away many runs, but the thrill of picking up wickets as a fast bowler is something you cannot get by just being economical. We seamers work day in and day out in the nets to polish our skills and pick up wickets to help our team do well and when we don't get wickets in consecutive games, it hurts a lot," he said.

"Bumrah will be really relieved and happy. His bowling performance plays a key role in Mumbai's success. The way he got the wicket of Sai Sudharsan on the first ball showed that Bumrah is slowly getting back to his best. Yes, he only got one wicket, but that is not a major concern. Bumrah opening his wicket-taking account this IPL season means good news for the Mumbai Indians," he signed off.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and elected to field first. Despite collapsing to 44/3 within the powerplay, MI found their footing in the game courtesy a half-century stand between Naman Dhir (45 in 32 balls, with six fours and a six) and Tilak Verma. Once struggling to go big and scoring at way below run-a-ball, Tilak exploded to score a 45-ball 101*, with eight fours and seven sixes, taking MI to 199/5 in 20 overs. Pacer Kagiso Rabada (3/33) was the best bowler for GT, besides Mohammed Siraj (1/25), who continued his economical run in the competition.

During the chase, GT did not look like a threat at all and were skittled out for just 100 in 15.5 overs, with Ashwani (4/24) producing career-best figures with his left arm pace and spinners Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner putting GT under a tight squeeze with their two-wicket spells. Bumrah also fetched figures of 1/15 in three overs. (ANI)

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